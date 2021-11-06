Court Report
Warranty Deeds
Lisa Guinn to Kristal G. Campbell.
Ray Shofner to Alfred T. Cilio.
Geliska Van Vranken to Nilin Reddrex.
Misdemeanors
Brianna Pauline Melanson - use drug paraphernalia, speeding 16-20 mph over, and no seat belt.
Civils
Progressive Car Finance, LLC v. Alexis Cox - indebtedness.
Anna Marie Rutherford v. Title to motor vehicle - issuance of title.
State of Oklahoma, ex rel DA and District Attorney Jack Thorp v. Michael Stilwell, Heritage .22 pistol, Remington 870, Remington 597, Monroe 7.62, Mega .556, boxes of ammo, and Ruger .357 - forfeiture.
Small Claims
First United Loan Company v. Tina Murphy - small claims.
Marriages
Brandon Zachary Cherry, 23, Adair, and Kayla Diane Kahl, 23, Warner.
Traffic Report
Sara Elizabeth Webb - no seat belt.
Stacey Lane Jameson - no seat belt.
David Lloyd Phillips - no seat belt.
Jakki Leann Powers - no seat belt.
Brent Aaron Bardesis - no seat belt.
Tabitha Annette Church - no seat belt.
Jerry Lee Pack - no seat belt.
Wendy Evon Shaw - no seat belt.
Sherrie M. McFarland - no seat belt.
Payton Lee Holcomb - no seat belt.
Diego Ivan Medina - no seat belt.
Wyatt Drake Pratt - failure to stop at red light.
Hunter Bryan Eastham - no seat belt.
Donshay Eric McCoy - material improperly placed on vehicle windows.
Dustin Dewayne Chambers - no security verification and no driver's license.
Jennifer Lynn Kimble - speeding 21-25 mph over.
Christopher L. Brizendine - speeding 21-25 mph over.
Jacob Craig Coldwell - speeding 11-14 mph over.
Gage Scott Ramey - speeding 16-20 mph over.
Mary Carrol Ward - no seat belt and failure to stop at stop sign.
Kelsey Licole Bolin - no seat belt and speeding 11-14 mph over.
Joshua Heath Ferguson - no seat belt.
Sidney Marcus Hair - improper backing.
Juan Alberto Banuelos - speeding 1-10 mph over.
Brandon Keith Wilson - no security verification.
Jason Allen Bailey - speeding 1-10 mph over.
Troy Austin Sanford - no seat belt.
Markie Lenee Hale - no seat belt.
Emma Nichole Caldwell - no seat belt and speeding 1-10 mph over.
Rhonda Kay Welsh - speeding 1-10 mph over.
Brittany Nicole Amlin - speeding 1-10 mph over.
Michael Shane Smith - speeding 1-10 mph over.
Mackenzie Kent Little - speeding 1-10 mph over.
Joshua Heath Ferguson - speeding 15 mph over.
Kaitlyn Desiree White - speeding 16-20 mph over.
Rebecca Darlene Hood - speeding 1-10 mph over.
Natalie Marie Howard - speeding 16-20 mph over.
Jennifer Lorraine Savage-Rogers - speeding 16-20 mph over.
Fire Runs
Nov. 4
Tahlequah FD: 5:05 p.m., structure fire, 5295 Jeanette Lane.
Death Notices
RADOSEVICH, Joseph L, 84, steel mill worker. Died Oct. 25. Graveside services, Nov. 8, 2 p.m., Miller Cemetery. Green Country Funeral Home.
