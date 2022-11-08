Court Report

Civils

Capital One v. Gregory McBride - indebtedness.

Discover Bank v. David Grounds - indebtedness.

Todd Mcelvain v. Title to motor vehicle - issuance of title.

Burnt Cabin Rural Water District v. Rick Fowler - declaratory of judgment.

Divorces

Marti Baker v. Jake Baker.

Marriages

Ryan Christopher-Jose Winkler, 27, Tahlequah, and Monica Marie Lickona, 28, Tahlequah.

Fire Runs

Nov. 4

Tahlequah FD: 6:09 p.m., structure fire, 1024 E. Winsett Lane.

Nov. 5

Tahlequah FD: 6:23 a.m., fire alarm, 401 S. College Ave.

Tahlequah FD: 11:35 a.m., fire alarm, 111 W. Morgan St.

Tahlequah FD: 5:53 p.m., unauthorized burning, 425 E. Seneca St.

Nov. 7

Tahlequah FD: 6:14 a.m., dumpster fire, 1175 E. Downing St.

Tahlequah Fd: 7:37 a.m., alarm, 109 Willis Road.

Death Notices

WASHINGTON, Roger William. Visitation, Nov. 8, 11 a.m. - 7 p.m., Hart Funeral Home. Funeral services, Nov. 9, 1 p.m., Hart Funeral Home Chapel.

