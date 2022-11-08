Court Report
Civils
Capital One v. Gregory McBride - indebtedness.
Discover Bank v. David Grounds - indebtedness.
Todd Mcelvain v. Title to motor vehicle - issuance of title.
Burnt Cabin Rural Water District v. Rick Fowler - declaratory of judgment.
Divorces
Marti Baker v. Jake Baker.
Marriages
Ryan Christopher-Jose Winkler, 27, Tahlequah, and Monica Marie Lickona, 28, Tahlequah.
Fire Runs
Nov. 4
Tahlequah FD: 6:09 p.m., structure fire, 1024 E. Winsett Lane.
Nov. 5
Tahlequah FD: 6:23 a.m., fire alarm, 401 S. College Ave.
Tahlequah FD: 11:35 a.m., fire alarm, 111 W. Morgan St.
Tahlequah FD: 5:53 p.m., unauthorized burning, 425 E. Seneca St.
Nov. 7
Tahlequah FD: 6:14 a.m., dumpster fire, 1175 E. Downing St.
Tahlequah Fd: 7:37 a.m., alarm, 109 Willis Road.
Death Notices
WASHINGTON, Roger William. Visitation, Nov. 8, 11 a.m. - 7 p.m., Hart Funeral Home. Funeral services, Nov. 9, 1 p.m., Hart Funeral Home Chapel.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.