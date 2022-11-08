Court Report
Warranty Deeds
Alan Christopher Moyer to Michelle K. Hoyt-Ferranti.
Christopher Steven Simmons to Amy Contreras.
Tamara M. Brassfield to Ameena Dawood.
Shaun and Rebecca Shepherd Family Trust to TLGJ Properties, LLC.
Jill L. Taylor to Kelly Property Management, LLC.
Steven W. Locke to David Steven Fine.
Karen Keener to William Allen.
Civils
Discover Bank v. William L. Dobson - indebtedness.
Siloam Springs Arkansas Hospital v. Brian Jobe and Jami Dawn Jobe - indebtedness.
Siloam Springs Arkansas Hospital v. Bobby Martin - indebtedness.
Glenda Elkins v. Title to motorcycle - issuance of title.
Devin R. Gordon v. Title to motor vehicle - issuance of title.
Robert Bowman Trust v. Robert L. Frank and Green Country Abstract and Title - breach of contract.
Small Claims
Bluffview Enterprises, LLC v. Kahler Watson, Caressa Hill, William Harris, Melissa Harris, William Hitzman, and all occupants - entry and detainer.
Joyce Willis v. Greg Mellowbug - entry and detainer.
Bluffview Enterprises, LLC v. Crystal Glass and all occupants - entry and detainer.
Bluffview Enterprises, LLC v. Linda Adams and all occupants - entry and detainer.
Bluffview Enterprises, LLC v. Teddy Keen and all occupants - entry and detainer.
Armstrong Bank v. Cierra Lynn Stokes - petition for judgment.
Armstrong Bank v. Sylvia Alexis Horton - petition for judgment.
Armstrong Bank v. Jeffery Robinson and Veronica Robinson - petition for judgment.
Armstrong Bank v. David Turnbough - petition for judgment.
Armstrong Bank v. Autumn Pohlschneider - petition for judgment.
Armstrong Bank v. The Brat Crew, LLC - petition for judgment.
Armstrong Bank v. Richard Murray and Dawna Sue Bergthold - petition for judgment.
Darrell Frisbie v. Zachery Thrice Green - entry and detainer.
Protective Orders
Madison D. Peppers v. Kristopher L. Guinn Jr.
Marriages
George Hooper Jr., of Tahlequah, and Irene Mercedes Perry, of Welling.
Nicholas Archer Peyton, of Proctor, and Hayden Aleigha Cheater, of Tahlequah.
Fire Runs
Nov. 7
Tahlequah FD: 7:47 p.m., residential alarm, 17147 W. 782 Road.
