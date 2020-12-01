Court Report
Warranty Deeds
Brenda K. Skaggs to Matthew A. Jones.
Bobbi Butler to Michael P. Butler.
Kenneth Hayes to Ryan Matthew Freeman.
Small Claims
Snake Creek Marina v. David Rofkahr - petition for judgment.
Divorces
James Harvey Chaffin II v. Stevie Chaffin.
Fire Runs
Nov. 27
Tahlequah FD: 6:23 p.m., outside fire, Rosewood Place and Highland Drive.
Tahlequah FD: 9:28 p.m., alarm, Goingsnake Street.
Nov. 28
Tahlequah FD: 8:38 p.m., explosion, Keeler Drive and Meacer Street.
Nov. 29
Lowrey FD: 3:00 p.m., structure fire, North 520 Road.
Tahlequah FD: 11:48 p.m., fire alarm, North Jones Road.
Death Notices
CAREY, Ronald Dean, 64, Tahlequah, insulator. Died Nov. 19. Graveside service, Dec. 3, 2 p.m., Fort Gibson National Cemetery.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.