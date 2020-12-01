Court Report

Warranty Deeds

Brenda K. Skaggs to Matthew A. Jones.

Bobbi Butler to Michael P. Butler.

Kenneth Hayes to Ryan Matthew Freeman.

Small Claims

Snake Creek Marina v. David Rofkahr - petition for judgment.

Divorces

James Harvey Chaffin II v. Stevie Chaffin.

Fire Runs

Nov. 27

Tahlequah FD: 6:23 p.m., outside fire, Rosewood Place and Highland Drive.

Tahlequah FD: 9:28 p.m., alarm, Goingsnake Street.

Nov. 28

Tahlequah FD: 8:38 p.m., explosion, Keeler Drive and Meacer Street.

Nov. 29

Lowrey FD: 3:00 p.m., structure fire, North 520 Road.

Tahlequah FD: 11:48 p.m., fire alarm, North Jones Road.

Death Notices

CAREY, Ronald Dean, 64, Tahlequah, insulator. Died Nov. 19. Graveside service, Dec. 3, 2 p.m., Fort Gibson National Cemetery.

