Court Report
Warranty Deeds
David L. McClain to Nathan Edward Begley.
Regina L. Dunlap to Regina L. Dunn.
Kristy Hodgson to Nancy Dyson.
William Stopp to Jason Stopp.
Kenneth W. Edmonds to James Wilson.
Homes by Zenith, LLC to Leslie Davenport.
Majorie A. Mathis to Travis W. Shrum.
Southridge Development Company, LLC to Chris Di Meglio.
Misdemeanors
Angel Armenta - possession of controlled dangerous substance and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.
Crystal Jewel Robbins - driving while under the influence of alcohol.
Brady Austyn Daffern - driving while under the influence of alcohol.
Brandon Neal Reeves - trespassing and resisting an officer.
Civils
Daniel Franke v. Title to motor vehicle - issuance of title.
Christopher A. Smith v. Department of Public Safety - driver's license appeal.
Credit Acceptance Corporation v. Billy Dean Anson and Eben Litsey - breach of contract.
Small Claims
Bertha M. Blair v. Eric Laymon - small claims.
Kelly Property Management, LLC v. Kylee Lynne Gower Dustin Edward Gower - entry and detainer.
Marriages
Jeffery Ray Galli, 52, Vian, and Wendy Renee Richardson, 45, Tahlequah.
Payton Thomas Halls, 22, Bixby, and Shelby Grace Roye, 22, Stilwell.
Everardo Acosta III, 26, Tulsa, and Greysi Magaly Perez Lopez, 24, Tulsa.
Fire Runs
Nov. 29
Tahlequah FD: 1:25 p.m., fire alarm, 1350 N. Jones Ave.
Tahlequah FD: 3:05 p.m., fire alarm, 1104 E. Allen Road.
Tahlequah FD: 3:06 p.m., grass fire, 26633 E. 830 Road.
Nov. 30
Tahlequah FD: 7:05 a.m., vehicle fire, 25325 E. Collins Road.
Tahlequah FD: 11:28 a.m., fire alarm, 111 W. Morgan St.
