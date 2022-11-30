Court Report
Warranty Deeds
Jackson & Coldwell Homes, LLC to SNB Properties, LLC.
Debra Settlemyre to Robert Heathcock.
Felonies
Donald William Kelly - second-degree burglary, larceny of automobile, aircraft, or other motor vehicle, and injury to a public building.
Cesar Julio Enriquez - possession of sawed-off shotgun/rifle, committing felony with firearm with deface ID number, and threaten to perform act of violence.
Steven Ray Turley Jr. - unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.
Misdemeanors
Brady Austyn Daffern - obtaining cash or merchandise by false pretenses.
Civils
Credit Acceptance Corporation v. Jimmie Washington - breach of contract.
Jefferson Capital Systems v. Jimmy Neugin - indebtedness.
Credit Acceptance Corporation v. Adam Dorsch - breach of contract.
Communication Federal Credit Union v. Rachel Lavon Beeler and John Thomas Beeler - indebtedness.
Eleno Maldonado v. Title to motor vehicle - issuance of title.
Credit Acceptance Corporation v. Jamie Johnson - breach of contract.
Credit Acceptance Corporation v. Sidney Hair - breach of contract.
U.S. Bank v. Ladonna Hare-Girdner - foreclosure.
Small Claims
JSG Real Estate v. Melody A. Coppetti and all other occupants - forcible entry and detainer.
Property Solutions Management v. Lemuel Lott, Devonte Prince, and occupants - entry and detainer.
America's Car-Mart v. Sara Brown - small claims.
Quick Cash Finance v. Angelina Prince - small claims.
Protective Orders
Tabitita M. Cobb v. Ammon Ray Wells.
Divorces
Melanie Moden v. Lloyd Don Moden.
Marriages
Peter John Buscemi, 26, Tahlequah, and Michelle Lynn Robinson, 23, Locust Grove.
Fire Runs
Nov. 24
Tahlequah FD: 12:24 a.m., water flow riser, 161 W. Meadow Creek Drive.
Tahlequah FD: 10:34 a.m., fire alarm, 456 S. College Ave.
Tahlequah FD: 6:41 p.m., service call, 600 Magnolia St.
Tahlequah FD: 8:51 p.m., alarm, 2404 Larry Ave.
Nov. 25
Tahlequah FD: 10:27 p.m., structure fire, 26853 E. Lane School Road.
Nov. 26
Tahlequah FD: 3:32 p.m., MVA, South Muskogee Avenue and Mill Street.
Death Notices
WILSON, Joyce Brown, 97, Tahlequah, Gates Factory worker. Died Nov. 24. Visitation, Dec. 1, 5 p.m. - 7 p.m., Reed-Culver Funeral Home. Funeral services, Dec. 2, 11 a.m., Lowery Freewill Baptist Church. Interment, 2:30 p.m. Fort Gibson National Cemetery.
