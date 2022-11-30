Court Report

Warranty Deeds

Jackson & Coldwell Homes, LLC to SNB Properties, LLC.

Debra Settlemyre to Robert Heathcock.

Felonies

Donald William Kelly - second-degree burglary, larceny of automobile, aircraft, or other motor vehicle, and injury to a public building.

Cesar Julio Enriquez - possession of sawed-off shotgun/rifle, committing felony with firearm with deface ID number, and threaten to perform act of violence.

Steven Ray Turley Jr. - unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.

Misdemeanors

Brady Austyn Daffern - obtaining cash or merchandise by false pretenses.

Civils

Credit Acceptance Corporation v. Jimmie Washington - breach of contract.

Jefferson Capital Systems v. Jimmy Neugin - indebtedness.

Credit Acceptance Corporation v. Adam Dorsch - breach of contract.

Communication Federal Credit Union v. Rachel Lavon Beeler and John Thomas Beeler - indebtedness.

Eleno Maldonado v. Title to motor vehicle - issuance of title.

Credit Acceptance Corporation v. Jamie Johnson - breach of contract.

Credit Acceptance Corporation v. Sidney Hair - breach of contract.

U.S. Bank v. Ladonna Hare-Girdner - foreclosure.

Small Claims

JSG Real Estate v. Melody A. Coppetti and all other occupants - forcible entry and detainer.

Property Solutions Management v. Lemuel Lott, Devonte Prince, and occupants - entry and detainer.

America's Car-Mart v. Sara Brown - small claims.

Quick Cash Finance v. Angelina Prince - small claims.

Protective Orders

Tabitita M. Cobb v. Ammon Ray Wells.

Divorces

Melanie Moden v. Lloyd Don Moden.

Marriages

Peter John Buscemi, 26, Tahlequah, and Michelle Lynn Robinson, 23, Locust Grove.

Fire Runs

Nov. 24

Tahlequah FD: 12:24 a.m., water flow riser, 161 W. Meadow Creek Drive.

Tahlequah FD: 10:34 a.m., fire alarm, 456 S. College Ave.

Tahlequah FD: 6:41 p.m., service call, 600 Magnolia St.

Tahlequah FD: 8:51 p.m., alarm, 2404 Larry Ave.

Nov. 25

Tahlequah FD: 10:27 p.m., structure fire, 26853 E. Lane School Road.

Nov. 26

Tahlequah FD: 3:32 p.m., MVA, South Muskogee Avenue and Mill Street.

Death Notices

WILSON, Joyce Brown, 97, Tahlequah, Gates Factory worker. Died Nov. 24. Visitation, Dec. 1, 5 p.m. - 7 p.m., Reed-Culver Funeral Home. Funeral services, Dec. 2, 11 a.m., Lowery Freewill Baptist Church. Interment, 2:30 p.m. Fort Gibson National Cemetery.

Tags

