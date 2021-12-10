Court Report
Warranty Deeds
Marlene E. King to Steven R. Boudreau Living Trust.
Terry L. King to Steven R. Boureau Living Trust.
Christopher L. Brownell to Christopher Lee Brownell.
Nancy L. Scott to Brittany Street.
Carol Ann Strait to Ronald Bryan Jenkins.
Jackson and Coldwell Homes, LLC to Michele Marshall.
John W. Jones to Bobby G. Jackson.
Carolyn Greenhaw to Acg Bros. Properties, LLC.
Felonies
Lutrina Garris - prisoner placing body fluid on government employee, obstructing an officer, and threaten to perform act of violence.
Misdemeanors
Chad Lucas Straud - acts resulting in gross injury.
Donald Elwood Coates - trespassing after being forbidden.
Joseph Sanders - failure to compel child to attend school.
Civils
Portfolio Recovery Associations v. Lori Dandridge and Lloyd Saunders - indebtedness.
Diana Lively v. Cherokee County Humane Society and Tahlequah Animal Control - replevin.
John Ronald Lowe v. State of Oklahoma - expungement of records.
John Philip Gonzalez v. State of Oklahoma - expungement of records.
Sally Durant v. Title to mobile home - issuance of title.
Eleasha Broderick v. Board of Commissioners of Cherokee County and Cherokee County Sheriff - negligence.
Small Claims
Duel Smith v. Service Master, Chris White, and Derrick Scarbraugh - small claims.
David Copeland and Diana J. Copeland v. Trent Dakota Smith and NEO Dirtwork and Insulation - petition for judgment.
Protective Orders
Racheal E. Thomas v. Christopher Garrett Williams.
Mikayla Nicole Webb v. Lance Michael McGregor.
Fire Runs
Dec. 8
Tahlequah FD: 1:15 p.m., service call, 200 Monroe St.
Tahlequah FD: 2:36 p.m., plane crash, 2100 Airport Parkway.
Tahlequah FD: 4:32 p.m., service call, 200 Monroe St.
Lowrey FD: 8:38 p.m., MVC, North 510 Road.
Tahlequah FD: 10:10 p.m., MVA, Highway 51 Spur and Highway 82.
Dec. 9
Tahlequah FD: 6:39 a.m., alarm, 1350 N. Jones Ave.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.