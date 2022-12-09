Court Report
Civils
United Shore Financial Service and United Wholesale Mortgage v. Heirs, trustees of Ryan Edward Tinsley, spouse of Ryan Edward Tinsley, occupants of the premises, State of Oklahoma Ex Rel, and Oklahoma Tax Commission - foreclosure.
Traffic Report
Lorena Aracley Lopez - speeding 21-25 mph over, no security verification, and no driver's license.
Lloyd William McDaniel - driving under suspension and failure to stop at stop sign.
Jesse Lee McQueen - failure to stop at red light.
Leandrea Whitney Orr - speeding 16-20 mph over and taxes due state.
Wyatt Lane Peterson - speeding 16-20 mph over, driving under suspension, and no security verification.
Johnathan Robert Leon Sawyer - reckless driving.
Darion Lavon Walker - speeding 16-20 mph over.
Eric L. Williams - speed not reasonable and proper.
Fire Runs
Dec. 7
Tahlequah FD: 2:30 p.m., unauthorized burning, 337 Academy St.
Tahlequah FD: 2:44 p.m., MVA, Mahaney Avenue and Mimosa Lane.
Tahlequah FD: 7:26 p.m., alarm, 1350 N. Jones Ave.
Dec. 8
Tahlequah FD: 3:14 a.m., structure fire, 1046 Mill St.
Death Notices
BARDELL CURRAN, Yvonna Faye, 61, Tahlequah, homemaker. Died Dec. 8. No services planned. Green Country Funeral Home & Crematory.
ROGERS, Fannie, 85, Tahlequah, homemaker. Died Dec. 7. No services planned. Green Country Funeral Home & Crematory.
