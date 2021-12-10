Court Report
Warranty Deeds
John W. Jones to Bobby G. Jackson.
Carolyn Greenhaw to ACG Bros. Properties, LLC.
Matthew Hampton to Hunter Forrest.
Brian D. Martin to Lucian D. Martin.
Clifford Foster to Cory Baker.
Nick Reich to Brandan K. Foutch.
David S. Darby to JJ Snedden Revocable Trust.
Snake Creek Wilderness Development to Coryee Hamons.
Linda S. Chaffin to Robert H. Chaffin.
Civils
Atwood Rentals v. Johnson David Kuhns, unknown occupants - replevin.
Portfolio Recovery Association, LLC. v. Lori Dandridge, Lloyd Saunders - indebtedness.
Discover Bank v. Jimmy D. Blackburn - indebtedness.
Oliphant Financial LLC v. David W. Crews - indebtedness.
One Main Financial Group LLC v. Rodney Joe Swank - indebtedness.
Pamela Ann Coe v. In re the name change - name change.
Teresa Tafoya Dowdy v. In re the name change - name change.
Levi Randall Rankins v. State of Oklahoma; DPS - drivers license appeal.
Tyler Morgan Doyle v. State of Oklahoma; DPS - drivers license appeal.
Joy Elkins v. Title to motor vehicle - issuance of title.
Trailers Rent To Own LLC v. Brittany Davis - replevin.
Small Claims
Check Into Cash Tahlequah v. Ashley Studie - small claims.
Check Into Cash Tahlequah v. Joyce Parrish - small claims.
Check Into Cash Tahlequah v. Gary Dewayne Coleman - small claims.
Check Into Cash Tahlequah v. Leroy Coleman - small claims.
Fire Runs
Dec. 9
Tahlequah FD: 8:40 a.m., assist other agency, 400 N. Muskogee Ave.
Tahlequah FD: 2:30 p.m., fire alarm, 591 Main Parkway.
Tahlequah FD: 3:28 p.m., EMS assists, 1390 N. Heritage Ln.
Tahlequah FD: 9:57 p.m., smoke investigation, 1200 N. Trimble Ave.
Tahlequah FD: 6:09 p.m., MVA, 5571 S. Muskogee Ave.
Death Notices
THORN, Grace Jane, 84, Cookson, homemaker. Died Dec. 8 in Bartlesville, OK. Services Monday, Dec. 13, 11 a.m., at Reed-Culver Chapel. Visitation Dec. 12, from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. at Reed-Culver.
Traffic Report
Brody Lane Dugger - speeding.
Lauren Nicole Buzbee - speeding 1-10 mph over.
Marco Andrade - taxes due state and no driver's license.
David Louis Zamen - speeding 15 mph over.
Preston M. Turner - speeding 1-10 mph over.
Brandi Sharay Marek - speeding 16-20 mph over.
David Ray McDaniel - speeding 16-20 mph over.
Jeffery Scott Pruitt - no seat belt.
Michael Jason Morgan - expired driver's license, taxes due state, and no security verification.
Randy Walker James - failure to obey traffic control device and failure to have driver's license in immediate possession.
Jesse B. Fairfield - speeding 16-20 mph over and no seat belt.
Justin Todd Ringgold - no seat belt.
Kaden Rae Gower - no seat belt and material improperly placed on vehicle windows.
Regina Ann Pickard - speeding 1-10 mph over.
Elisha Dannielle Bennett - speeding 21-25 mph over.
Efran Hernandez-Vega - violation of driver's license restrictions, driving left of center in marked zone, and failure to yield to emergency vehicle.
Mindy Mae Hendrix - taxes due state.
John Edward Glascock - speeding 1-10 mph over.
Coby Allen Hubbard - speeding 1-10 mph over.
Haylie Rae Chapa - failure to stop at red light, no driver's license, and no security verification.
Eric Ross Moser - no seat belt and affixing improper license plate to vehicle.
Destarte Wahkuna Brooks - no seat belt.
Ladonna Sue Whisenhunt - speeding 1-10 mph over.
Jana Kay Hagberg - speeding 1-10 mph over.
James Wade Hopper - no seat belt.
Mackenzie Kay Shafer - speeding 1-10 mph over.
Christopher Joseph Laven - no seat belt.
Darrell Lamont Farmer - speeding 16-20 mph over.
Paige Rachelle Mannon - speeding 16-20 mph over.
Alora Jayce Hefner - taxes due state.
Elijah Richard Tatman - speeding 16-20 mph over.
Charles Edward Faddis - driving under suspension.
Jordan Daniel Ray - speeding 1-10 mph over.
