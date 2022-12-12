Court Report
Warranty Deeds
Janice Walters Purcell to Dawson Joe Davenport.
Rocky Ray Spencer Jr. to Eugene B. Manter Jr.
Felonies
Luis Edwardo Palacios Garcia - trafficking in illegal drugs, domestic abuse - assault and battery, and threaten to perform act of violence.
Darren Glen Howard - possession of firearm after felony conviction and driving under suspension
Misdemeanors
Arnulfo Cobarruvias Zarate - failure to possess required beverage license.
Kevin Tyler Blum - domestic abuse - assault and battery.
Amber Michelle Girdner - public intoxication.
Nicole Hayes - failure to compel child to attend school.
Civils
Revenue Enterprises, LLC v. Taylor A. Hawkins - indebtedness.
Discover Bank v. Rae Leigha J. Yang - indebtedness.
LVNV Funding v. Sarah Lynn Brown - indebtedness.
Kadyn Gotwals Lloyd v. In re the name change - name change.
Select Portfolio Servicing Inc. v. Brandi Nicole Davis, spouse if any, Scott Brandon Short, Jane Doe, John Doe, First Oklahoma Bank, Veraman Davis, and Billie Davis - foreclosure.
Dale Wayne Reed and Tabatha Reed v. Kyle Douglas Six and Joshua Duane Spears - automobile negligence.
Small Claims
Margie Waldrop v. Thomas Leroy Seal Jr. and all occupants - entry and detainer.
Red River Credit v. Sergio Gonzalez - small claims.
Red River Credit v. Joshua Quinn Stilwell - small claims.
Protective Orders
Jasmine M. Adams v. William L Ketcher.
Divorces
Jessica Hope Stanley v. Justin Blake Stanley.
Marriages
Stephen J. Lowe, 51, Tahlequah, and Cherokee G. Crittenden, 45, Tahlequah.
Fire Runs
Dec. 9
Tahlequah FD: 8:03 a.m., MVA, Highway 62 and E. Boone Street.
Tahlequah FD: 2:10 p.m., sick person, lift assist, 1904 White Ave.
