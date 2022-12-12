Court Report

Warranty Deeds

Janice Walters Purcell to Dawson Joe Davenport.

Rocky Ray Spencer Jr. to Eugene B. Manter Jr.

Felonies

Luis Edwardo Palacios Garcia - trafficking in illegal drugs, domestic abuse - assault and battery, and threaten to perform act of violence.

Darren Glen Howard - possession of firearm after felony conviction and driving under suspension

Misdemeanors

Arnulfo Cobarruvias Zarate - failure to possess required beverage license.

Kevin Tyler Blum - domestic abuse - assault and battery.

Amber Michelle Girdner - public intoxication.

Nicole Hayes - failure to compel child to attend school.

Civils

Revenue Enterprises, LLC v. Taylor A. Hawkins - indebtedness.

Discover Bank v. Rae Leigha J. Yang - indebtedness.

LVNV Funding v. Sarah Lynn Brown - indebtedness.

Kadyn Gotwals Lloyd v. In re the name change - name change.

Select Portfolio Servicing Inc. v. Brandi Nicole Davis, spouse if any, Scott Brandon Short, Jane Doe, John Doe, First Oklahoma Bank, Veraman Davis, and Billie Davis - foreclosure.

Dale Wayne Reed and Tabatha Reed v. Kyle Douglas Six and Joshua Duane Spears - automobile negligence.

Small Claims

Margie Waldrop v. Thomas Leroy Seal Jr. and all occupants - entry and detainer.

Red River Credit v. Sergio Gonzalez - small claims.

Red River Credit v. Joshua Quinn Stilwell - small claims.

Protective Orders

Jasmine M. Adams v. William L Ketcher.

Divorces

Jessica Hope Stanley v. Justin Blake Stanley.

Marriages

Stephen J. Lowe, 51, Tahlequah, and Cherokee G. Crittenden, 45, Tahlequah.

Fire Runs

Dec. 9

Tahlequah FD: 8:03 a.m., MVA, Highway 62 and E. Boone Street.

Tahlequah FD: 2:10 p.m., sick person, lift assist, 1904 White Ave.

