Court Report
Warranty Deeds
Sunsnap, LLC to Derek Shaun Dickman.
Michael Jason Appel to Appel-Oakley Family Trust.
Samuel Marquez to Cole B. Welch.
Civils
One Main Financial Group, LLC v. Rodney Joe Swank - indebtedness.
Credit Acceptance Corp. v. Victoria Gonzales and Russell R. Sawney - indebtedness.
Divorces
Tony MeGee v. Misty MeGee.
Marriages
Jeremiah Wyatt Cauthron, 41, Tahlequah, and Anastacia Michelle O'Seland, 37, Tahlequah.
Matthew Houston Whaler, 32, Proctor, and Cassandra Dwaylene Busse, 31, Proctor.
Fire Runs
Dec. 10
Lowrey FD: 8:40 p.m., medial response, East 680 Road.
Dec. 12
Tahlequah FD: 8:42 a.m., structure fire, 506 Greenwood Drive.
Tahlequah FD: 10 a.m., grass fire, South Keeler Drive.
Tahlequah FD: 5:07 p.m., smoke investigation, Downing Street.
Tahlequah FD: 6:37 p.m., grass fire, 813 Road and Welling Road.
Dec. 13
Tahlequah FD: 11:05 a.m., grass fire, Bliss Avenue and Crafton Street.
Tahlequah FD: 11:09 a.m., structure fire, Norwood area.
Death Notices
PICKARD, Douglas, 86, Cookson, computer engineer. Died Dec. 4. No services planned.
BLACKBIRD, Lena Marie, 88, Tahlequah, artisan. Died Dec. 6. Visitation, Dec. 9, 1 p.m. - 7 p.m., Reed-Culver Funeral Home. Funeral services, Dec. 10, 2 p.m., Rocky ford Community Center. Burial at Bill Batt Cemetery.
JONES, Thomas Albert. Died Dec. 7.
ROOT, Sue Dawn, 67, Kellyville, nurse practitioner. Died Dec. 10. Funeral services, Dec. 15, 2 p.m., Green Country Funeral Home.
FREEMAN, Troy Lee, 82, Tahlequah. Died Dec. 11. Funeral services, Dec. 15, 10 a.m., Green Country Funeral Home.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.