Court Reports
Warranty Deeds
Randy M. Taylor to Ahmady, LLC.
Felonies
Candace Goddin - burglary, second degree, petit larceny, and possession of controlled dangerous substance.
Christopher Kyle Brown - taking/receiving stolen credit or debit cards and four counts unauthorized use of credit card.
Misdemeanors
Matthew Harold Mann - driving under the influence.
Keanu Kuualoha Kaehu Velez - aggravated driving under the influence and petit larceny.
Rocky Ray Roof - larceny of merchandise from a retailer and possession of a controlled dangerous substance.
Civils
Discover Bank v. Carla G. Whigham - indebtedness.
LVNV Funding, LLC v. Leketta Vest - indebtedness.
Arvest Bank v. Carla Renee Bailey Wallace - indebtedness.
Sarah Elizabeth Morris v. In re the name change - name change.
Jeffery Fox v. Sally J. Orcutt - negligence.
Wells Fargo Bank v. Justin Mark Buford, Kendall Brooke Buford, BancFirst, occupants of the premises - foreclosure.
Small Claims
Security Finance of Oklahoma and Continental Credit v. Talisha Ann Osburn - petition for judgment.
Red River Credit v. Jimmy Ray Tannehill - small claims.
Red River Credit v. Farrah Marble - small claims.
Protective Orders
Janet Morris v. Shannon Yeager.
Fire Runs
Dec. 11
Tahlequah FD: 1:01 p.m., medical assist, 681 S. Holloway Ave.
Tahlequah FD: 2:28 p.m., smoke investigation, Vinita Avenue.
