Court Reports

Warranty Deeds

Randy M. Taylor to Ahmady, LLC.

Felonies

Candace Goddin - burglary, second degree, petit larceny, and possession of controlled dangerous substance.

Christopher Kyle Brown - taking/receiving stolen credit or debit cards and four counts unauthorized use of credit card.

Misdemeanors

Matthew Harold Mann - driving under the influence.

Keanu Kuualoha Kaehu Velez - aggravated driving under the influence and petit larceny.

Rocky Ray Roof - larceny of merchandise from a retailer and possession of a controlled dangerous substance.

Civils

Discover Bank v. Carla G. Whigham - indebtedness.

LVNV Funding, LLC v. Leketta Vest - indebtedness.

Arvest Bank v. Carla Renee Bailey Wallace - indebtedness.

Sarah Elizabeth Morris v. In re the name change - name change.

Jeffery Fox v. Sally J. Orcutt - negligence.

Wells Fargo Bank v. Justin Mark Buford, Kendall Brooke Buford, BancFirst, occupants of the premises - foreclosure.

Small Claims

Security Finance of Oklahoma and Continental Credit v. Talisha Ann Osburn - petition for judgment.

Red River Credit v. Jimmy Ray Tannehill - small claims.

Red River Credit v. Farrah Marble - small claims.

Protective Orders

Janet Morris v. Shannon Yeager.

Fire Runs

Dec. 11

Tahlequah FD: 1:01 p.m., medical assist, 681 S. Holloway Ave.

Tahlequah FD: 2:28 p.m., smoke investigation, Vinita Avenue.

Tags

Trending Video