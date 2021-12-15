Court Report
Warranty Deeds
John P. Walker to Jennifer L. Mathis.
Misty Helmuth to Richard McGuire.
Thomas D. McKinney to Katmac Properties, LLC.
Katherine Inez Magrini Revocable Trust to Robert M. Penland.
Anna Knight to S.A.S. Construction, LLC.
Jeffrey Haddock to Charles F. Allen II.
Russell Edward Alexander to George Beard.
Indian Nations Council, Inc. to Cherokee Nation Property Management, LLC.
Misdemeanors
Ricky Allen McDonald - unlawful possession of urine to defeat drug screening.
Dylan Gage Tiller - driving while under the influence of alcohol and drugs, open container beer, and taxes due state.
Civils
Midland Credit Management, Inc. v. Carly Melissa McCrary - indebtedness.
Joseph Brian Soontay Davis v. In re the name change - name change.
Jazmine Jordan and R.L.Y v. In re the name change - name change.
Small Claims
Steven L. Adams v. August Link - small claims.
Divorces
Sommer R. Thompson v. Darryen Scott Mabe.
Jacob Ray Gregory v. Charissa Ann Overman.
Fire Runs
Dec. 13
Tahlequah FD: 12:55 p.m., outside fire, South Welling Road and East 825 Road.
Tahlequah FD: 3:18 p.m., outside fire, South Welling Road and Goodnight Lane.
Dec. 14
Tahlequah FD: 8:42 a.m., service call, College Avenue.
Tahlequah FD: 9:31 a.m., lift assist, 1899 S. Park Hill Road.
