Court Report
Warranty Deeds
Richard D. Smith to Sean Edwards.
Cheyenne Bridges to Philip Swafford.
Felonies
James Allen Rice - sex offender living within 200 feet of school.
Civils
Revenue Enterprises v. Michael Gilliland - indebtedness.
Revenue Enterprises v. Nathan Chester - indebtedness.
Revenue Enterprises v. Ashley Carr - indebtedness.
Revenue Enterprises v. Lesley R. Johnson - indebtedness.
Gayle Porch v. Title to motor vehicle - issuance of title.
State of Oklahoma v. William Eric Creech and $1,700 cash - seizure and forfeiture.
Citibank v. Loyd Altebaumer - indebtedness.
Protective Orders
Glenda Sue Tusmon-Corn v. Gregory Tomblin.
Marriages
Nicholas Javier Sierra, 20, Tahlequah, and Amy Lawdawn Haak, 21, Tahlequah.
Colt Taylor Scott Dixon, 31, Tahlequah, and Kylee Dawn McLarty, 30, Chickasha.
Tax Liens
Oklahoma Tax Commission v. Johnnie Glory and Beverly Glory - tax warrant.
Death Notices
SHAMEL, Donald R., 74, Park Hill, truck driver. Died Dec. 12. Visitation, Dec. 15, 1 p.m. - 7 p.m., Reed-Culver Funeral Home. Funeral services, Dec. 16, 2 p.m., Reed-Culver Funeral Home. Interment at Petit Cemetery.
DEHUES, John Ryan, 46, Harrisonville, Missouri, fiber optic technician. Died Dec. 5. No funeral services planned at this time. Dickey Funeral Home.
