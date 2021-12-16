Court Report

Warranty Deeds

Dorothy M. Archer to Woody Rainwater.

Matthew Shawn Rowan to Roger Owens.

Preston Stockton to Karen Annette Hames.

Terry Wilson to D.C. Real Estate Holdings, LLC.

Carolyn Fersti to Jorge Rene Melendez.

Martin D. Lewis to Quinton Brown.

Civils

Carl Brashear v. State of Oklahoma - expungement of records.

Austin Brian Beaman v. State of Oklahoma - expungement of records.

Small Claims

Twin Oaks Apartments v. Carl Green and Doris Robertson - entry and detainer.

Marriages

Fillip Mitchell Munoz, 39, Fort Gibson, and Daylene May Russell, 37, Fort Gibson.

Fire Runs

Dec. 14

Lowrey FD: 6:02 a.m., MVC, North 510 Road.

Lowrey FD: 4:20 p.m., fire, North 510 Road.

Tahlequah FD: 4:40 p.m., MVA, West Fourth Street and Bertha Parker Bypass.

Tahlequah FD: 6:17 p.m., fire alarm, 1330 N. Cedar Ave.

Tahlequah FD: 8:32 p.m., outside fire, Stick Ross Mountain Road and Bertha Parker Bypass.

Trending Video