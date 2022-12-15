Court Reports
Civils
Revenue Enterprises v. Herbert Mac Davis - indebtedness.
Revenue Enterprises v. Rayna Jones-Anderson - indebtedness.
Revenue Enterprises v. Christopher King Hance - indebtedness.
Revenue Enterprises v. Katherine M. Bazin - indebtedness.
Charles Walls v. In the matter of - issuance of title.
Chris Boals v. Title to motor vehicle - issuance of title.
Tahlequah Hospital Authority and Continental Casualty Company v. GEO-Enterprises Inc. - professional negligence.
Small Claims
Red River Credit v. Angela Stopp - small claims.
Divorces
Laura Marie Jones v. John Paul Parkin.
Kayla Cummings v. Dyron Jacob Hilderbrand.
Sandra Sang v. Dustin Lee Sang.
Tax Liens
Oklahoma Tax Commission v. Mikky Dale Weaver - tax warrant.
Fire Runs
Dec. 12
Tahlequah FD: 5:30 p.m., outside fire, 230 W. Cedar Ave.
Dec. 13
Tahlequah FD: 6:28 a.m., structure fire, 23619 Highway 51.
Tahlequah FD: 10:32 a.m., structure fire, 206 Northside Court.
Dec. 14
Tahlequah FD: 7:33 a.m., gas spill, 111 E. Downing St.
