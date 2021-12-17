Court Report
Warranty Deeds
Teri-Lee Rhoades to Scott Martinez.
Paul Darron McCord to Nicholas Petoia.
Stephen Imhoff to Dustin Joseph Oxford.
Kaylee Lawrence to Jerry Hammons.
Felonies
Andrew Eugene Allen - unauthorized use of a vehicle.
Civils
In re matter of v. Paige Daniele Maze - name change.
Robert J. Still v. Moab Ventures, LLC - product liability.
Small Claims
Tim Barr v. Terri Horney - entry and detainer.
Divorces
Anna Marie Rutherford v. Jeffery A. Rutherford.
Fire Runs
Dec. 15
Tahlequah FD: 10:03 p.m., outside fire, 23022 S. Welling Road.
