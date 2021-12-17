Court Report

Warranty Deeds

Teri-Lee Rhoades to Scott Martinez.

Paul Darron McCord to Nicholas Petoia.

Stephen Imhoff to Dustin Joseph Oxford.

Kaylee Lawrence to Jerry Hammons.

Felonies

Andrew Eugene Allen - unauthorized use of a vehicle.

Civils

In re matter of v. Paige Daniele Maze - name change.

Robert J. Still v. Moab Ventures, LLC - product liability.

Small Claims

Tim Barr v. Terri Horney - entry and detainer.

Divorces

Anna Marie Rutherford v. Jeffery A. Rutherford.

Fire Runs

Dec. 15

Tahlequah FD: 10:03 p.m., outside fire, 23022 S. Welling Road.

