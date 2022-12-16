Court Report
Warranty Deeds
James R. Hutchins to Tyler R. Hutchins.
Lake Region Electric Development Cooperative Inc. to Rural Water District No. 16.
Rebecca Wright to Rebecca V. Wright Revocable Trust.
Civils
Revenue Enterprises, LLC v. Lesley R. Johnson - indebtedness.
Mariner Finance v. Jimmy Russel Spitler - indebtedness.
Department of Transportation v. Ferguson Smith, LLC, United, LLC, and Cherokee County Board of Commissioners - condemnation.
Department of Transportation v. James K. Lindsey Trust, James K. Lindsey Trustee, and Cherokee County Board of Commissioners - condemnation.
Ken Lankford v. Title to motor vehicle - issuance of title.
Small Claims
Yuhaac Properties Inc. v. Eric Osburn and Wesley Ross III - entry and detainer.
Divorces
Michael J. Baker v. Crystal Baker.
Marriages
Colton Hunter Cariker, 20, Tahlequah, and Angela Britney Campuzano, 19, Tahlequah.
Trever Michael Alberty, 30, Kansas, and Stephanie Nicole Perez, 38, Kansas.
Traffic Report
Jacqueline Elizabeth Sequichie - no driver's license.
Keith William Bailey - no seat belt.
Aubree Wilson - speeding 16-20 mph over.
Justin Michael Keith Harvey - speeding 15 mph over.
Jeremy Lee Ullrich - no security verification.
Justin William Andrew Brooks - no seat belt and no security verification.
Lewis Dean Summers - driving under suspension and no seat belt.
Steven Ray Russell - speeding 1-10 mph over.
Breanna Nicole Guess - speeding 1-10 mph over.
Dale Dakota Denniston - speeding 1-10 mph over.
Allen Nelson - speeding 1-10 mph over.
Michael Jacob Drueppel - failure to stop at stop sign and no seat belt.
Walter Brown - no seat belt.
Jacob Pruitt - speeding 1-10 mph over.
Jessie Dallis - speeding 11-14 mph over and no security verification.
Joshua Jay Spencer - speeding 1-10 mph over.
Mekalib K. Fairchild - speeding 11-14 mph over.
Angela Ranae Hadley - speeding 11-14 mph over.
Harold Ray Hart - speeding 11-14 mph over.
Maribel Balderas Cheater - speeding 11-14 mph over.
Bo David Waldo Lockhart - speeding 16-20 mph over.
Amelia Dianne Crittenden - speeding 36 mph or more over.
Juan C. Eligio-Salinas - operating motor vehicle with defective or improper equipment.
Amanda Belle Harbison - speed not reasonable and proper.
Cameron Dean Parks - no seat belt and no security verification.
Caleb Peyton Rowan - speeding 1-10 mph over.
Death Notices
DUNLAP, Jack, 92. Agent Mallory Martin Funeral Service.
DEHUES, John Ryan, 46, Harrisonville, MO, fiber optic technician. Died Dec. 5. No services planned at this time. Dickey Funeral Home.
