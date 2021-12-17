Court Report
Warranty Deeds
The Light of Christ Community Church, Inc. to Aisha Perkins.
Flintridge Park Properties, LLC to Irvin Pense.
Andy Cunningham to Ronnie Sanderson.
Justin Copeland to Gregory Lessley.
James L. Brown to Land Hunter Group, LLC.
Rachel L. Blankenship to Cody B. Colburn.
Gloria J. Davis to Blue Springs Properties, LLC.
Misdemeanors
Daniel Tyler Garrett Walters - possession of controlled dangerous substance and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.
Micky Gene Wynn - unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.
Crystal Lee Ann Yocute - failure to compel child to attend school.
Michael Allen Stillwell - assault on a police officer, resisting an officer, and possession of a controlled dangerous substance.
Paula Diane Smith - unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.
Civils
CDL Training Services of Oklahoma v. Carl B. Rosin II - breach of contract.
Small Claims
Check into Cash Tahlequah v. Krista Condon - small claims.
First United Loan Company v. Sharon Ryan - small claims.
First United Loan Company v. Manda Taylor - small claims.
Divorces
Christopher Jason Boals Jr. v. Rachel Marie Boals.
Angela Rushing v. Jonathon Shane Rushing.
Marriages
Harmon Anthony Phillips, 19, Smithville, and Danielle Elisabeth Hill, 18, Mena.
Traffic Report
Bryce Rebecca Smith - no seat belt.
Eric James Weidower - speeding 16-20 mph over.
Joshawa David Mills - no security verification and failure to register vehicle within 30 days.
Kyle Joseph Carder - speed not reasonable and proper.
Jess Lee Crow Jr. - allow unauthorized person to drive.
Jeremiah David Scraper - no security verification and open container alcohol.
Linda Diana Leach - no seat belt.
Tommy Joe Lee Saffell - no seat belt.
Neil Thomas Stines - no driver’s license.
Shawn Wayne Epps - no seat belt.
Dustin Otis Feemster - no seat belt.
Jason Earl Matlock - no seat belt, expired registration, and driving under suspension.
Jack Simmons Vandaley - no seat belt and texting and driving.
Cheyenne Paul Dick - no seat belt.
Tanner Benjamin Christian - no seat belt.
Angelica Annett Adkins - no seat belt and no child restraint.
Vincent Lyle Wofford - no seat belt.
Joshua Kane Pinkston - speeding 1-10 mph over.
Jason Corey Watson - speeding 1-10 mph over.
Guadalupe Cerda - no seat belt.
Melissa Elaine Thomas - speeding 1-10 mph over.
David Allen Reisner - speeding 15 mph over.
Ashley Alyn Hyatt - no speeding 1-10 mph over.
Dana Carlene Brown - no driver’s license.
Tyler Ray Hewitt - taxes due state.
Tony Lynn Dickson - no seat belt.
Corynn Laine McCully - no seat belt.
Kaleb Logan Andrews - speeding 26-30 mph over.
Heather Michell Catron - no seat belt.
Daniel Roy Vaughn - no seat belt and driving under revocation.
Bobbie Sue Gosvener - speeding 21-25 mph over.
Johnathan Jessie Denny - speeding 15 mph over.
Jaselyn Marie Kidd - speeding 16-20 mph over.
Jobey Kyle Still - speeding 16-20 mph over.
Racheal Marissa Jackson - speeding 16-20 mph over.
Nathan Alexander Lowrey - failure to stop at stop sign.
James Cecilio Pacheco - speeding 21-25 mph over.
Michael Jacob Drueppel - speeding 21-25 mph over.
Jonathan Ryan Isam - no seat belt and no security verification.
Autumn Michele Reynolds - no seat belt.
Leslie Gail Bentley - taxes due state.
Gregory Dale Blakley - no driver’s license.
Jessica Dawn Branch - driving under revocation and inattentive driving resulting in collision.
Amy Elizabeth York - no seat belt.
Sydnee Dawn Krenek - speeding 1-10 mph over.
Mari Deloache - speeding 1-10 mph over.
Sarah Lynn Poplin - speeding 16-20 mph over.
Billy Joe Crittenden - speeding 16-20 mph over.
Candace Nicole Nutting - speeding 16-20 mph over.
Lawrence Allen Thompson - speeding 16 mph over.
Thomas Jefferson Crow - speeding 1-10 mph over.
Dillon Zachari Grant - no seat belt.
Steven Ray Moore - no seat belt, no security verification, taxes due state, affixing improper license plate to vehicle, and no driver's license.
Kara Leah Lowe - no seat belt.
Bruce Ron Petree - no seat belt.
Sydney Marie West - speeding 21-25 mph over.
Jamie Dallis - speeding 1-10 mph over.
Samuel David Byrd - speeding 1-10 mph over.
James Riley Levesque - speeding 1-10 mph over.
Billy Wayne Cheater - no security verification.
Bradley Shawn Cheater - speeding 26-30 mph over and no security verification.
Clayton Rivers Bryce - no seat belt.
Kayce Janea Hinds - speeding 1-10 mph over.
Gianna Noelle Lalli - speeding 15 mph over.
Cynthia Fay Hale - speeding 16-20 mph over.
Ariel Andrade Sierra - taxes due state and open container alcohol.
Ross william Reeder - speeding 1-10 mph over.
Steven Lee Fairchild - driving under suspension and no security verification.
Geneva Louise Scott - no seat belt.
Krisstopher Emanuel Hargreaves - speeding 16-20 mph over.
Samuel Kelly Poindexter - speeding 16-20 mph over.
Kayle Ann Mumma - no driver's license.
Fire Runs
Dec. 16
Tahlequah FD: 2 p.m., assist Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office with boat, Highway 10.
Tahlequah FD: 3:12 p.m., structure fire, 17371 N. Bryant Road.
Tahlequah FD: 6:14 p.m., MVA, Highway 82 and Highway 51 Spur.
Tahlequah FD: 6:58 p.m., outside fire, West Fourth Street and South Highway 51.
Tahlequah FD: 7:55 p.m., smoke investigation, Tahlequah High School.
Dec. 17
Tahlequah FD: 12:16 a.m., CO2 alarm, 642 Green Country Drive.
Tahlequah FD: 3:49 a.m., fire alarm, 161 W. Meadow Creek Drive.
Tahlequah FD: 7:59 a.m., MVA, 1400 E. Downing St.
Tahlequah FD: 8:13 a.m., MVA, East McLemore Hollow Road.
Tahlequah FD: 9:58 a.m., MVA, East Ross Street and Bertha Parker Bypass.
Tahlequah FD: 10:10 a.m., MVA, Highway 10 and Highway 51.
