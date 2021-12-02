Court Report
Warranty Deeds
Fred G. Van Orsdol to Christopher Hardin.
Delfino C. Andrade to Laci Chandler.
Charles D. Bennett Sr. to Charles D. Bennett Living Trust.
Quality Homes & Trim, LLC to Roy D. Callison.
Civils
Credit Bureau Service Association v. Jeremy Armstrong - indebtedness.
Credit Bureau Service Association v. Theresa Hardee - indebtedness.
Credit Bureau Service Association v. Michael Tye - indebtedness.
Credit Bureau Service Association v. Jasmine Pahmiyer - indebtedness.
Credit Bureau Service Association v. Lydia White - indebtedness.
Credit Bureau Service Association v. Maria Olguin Balderas - indebtedness.
Armstrong Bank v. Virginia L. Collins, occupant and spouse, if any, and Discover Bank - foreclosure.
Small Claims
Misty Ridge Management v. Gregory Bias - entry and detainer.
Armstrong Bank v. Tyre Raynelle Parker - small claims.
Armstrong Bank v. Virgel Wayne Booth - small claims.
Armstrong Bank v. Razan Almousa - small claims.
Jeannie Bunch v. Savannah Renee Paige Martin and Levi Martin - small claims.
Armstrong Bank v. Duaa Ameen A. Aloqaily - small claims.
Armstrong Bank v. Kristen Mariah Maurice - small claims.
Armstrong Bank v. Mikala Rae Baker - small claims.
Armstrong Bank v. Paris Apollo Jewell and DBA Red Rock - small claims.
Action Loan v. Jade Nicole Blakley - small claims.
Action Loan v. Jody Ann Scheulen - small claims.
Liberty Finance, Inc. v. Marvin Sevenstar - small claims.
Armstrong Bank v. Desirae Hazely Hood - small claims.
Protective Orders
Amanda Jean Hamby v. Nyleve Rinehart.
Melissa Nation v. Robert Dale Sanford.
Divorces
Chris Gabriel Boydstun v. Lori M. Boydstun.
Marriages
Everardo Acosta III, 26, Tulsa, and Greysi Magaly Perez Lopez, 24, Tulsa.
Robert Eugene Clark II, 26, Hulbert, and Pamela Joann Farmer, 30, Hulbert.
Fire Runs
Nov. 30
Tahlequah FD: 11:55 a.m., outside fire, South Park Hill Road and East Willis Road.
Tahlequah FD: 8:06 p.m., traumatic injury, Baron Fork Creek.
Tahlequah FD: 10:41 p.m., gas leak, West Keetoowah Street and Moccasin Avenue.
Death Notices
BRESHEARS, Marion "Buddy," 70, Park Hill. Died Nov. 27. Visitation, Dec. 1, 6 p.m. - 8 p.m., RiverCrest Chapel in Bixby. Funeral services, Dec. 2, 10 a.m., RiverCrest Chapel. Bixby-South Tulsa Funeral Service.
NOTTINGHAM, Harmon "Allen," 72, Tulsa, nursing professor. Died Nov. 25. Funeral services, Dec. 1, 2 p.m., Reed-Culver Funeral Home. Burial at Tahlequah City Cemetery.
PHILPOTT, Jana Kay, 54, Tahlequah, homemaker. Died Nov. 27. Visitation, Dec. 1, 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Reed-Culver Funeral Home. Funeral services, Dec. 2, 2 p.m., Reed-Culver Chapel. Burial at Park Hill Cemetery.
STANDEFER, Carl Edward, 94, Tahlequah, industrial co-op training educator. Died Nov. 24. Visitation, Dec. 2, 1 p.m. - 7 p.m., Reed-Culver Funeral Home. Funeral services, Dec. 3, 10 a.m., First Lutheran Church. Burial at Tahlequah City Cemetery.
