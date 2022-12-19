Court Report
Warranty Deeds
Vol Woods to Dana Gleason.
Darren D. Dry to James Williams.
Misdemeanors
Bettina Carriger - failure to compel child to attend school.
Devon Chance Molloy - assault on police officer and public intoxication.
Civils
Department of Transportation v. John A. Boren, Joy Boren, and Cherokee County Board of Commissioners - condemnation.
Department of Transportation v. Glenn Aaron Bradham, Rose Marie Bradham, Quicken Loans Inc., and Cherokee County Board of Commissioners - condemnation.
State of Oklahoma and Oklahoma Department of Transportation v. Bill Lamons, Dyanne Lamons, and Cherokee County Board of Commissioners - condemnation.
Department of Transportation v. Craig Loftin, Gayla Loftin, Armstrong Bank, and Cherokee County Board of Commissioners - condemnation.
Department of Transportation v. Andrew A. Reamy, Quicken Loans Inc., and Cherokee County Board of Commissioners - condemnation.
Small Claims
Bell Finance v. Tina Murphy - small claims.
Bell Finance v. Allen L. Steed - small claims.
Divorces
Amy Grogan to Matthew Grogan.
Marriages
Brian Hernandez, 19, Stilwell, and Taylor Dane Simmons, 19, Stilwell.
Wildlife
Cody Don Norseworthy - hunting without deer gun license on person.
Fire Runs
Dec. 15
Tahlequah FD: 2:23 p.m., outside fire, 14968 Highway 82.
Tahlequah FD: 3:12 p.m., alarm, 591 Pendleton St.
Tahlequah FD: 5:28 p.m., MVA, 2000 S. Muskogee Ave.
Tahlequah FD: 8:45 p.m., lift assist, 271 Workman Court.
Dec. 16
Tahlequah FD: 12:29 a.m., structure fire, South 497 Road and Clyde Maher Road.
Tahlequah FD: 4:21 a.m., fire alarm, 19600 E. Ross St.
Dec. 17
Tahlequah FD: MVA, 12:25 a.m., MVA, East Downing St.
Dec. 18
Tahlequah FD: 5:01 a.m., EMS assist, 1270 Billies Lane.
Death Notices
DAVIS, Gage Scot, 15. Died Dec. 14. Service date to be determined.
