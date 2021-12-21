Court Report
Warranty Deeds
Valentine Connolly to Valentine Connolly.
Revocable Trust Agreement of David and Kimberly Ballew to Mechelle Leigh Sullivan.
Charles Addington to Erb Kimble.
Jackson & Coldwell, LLC to SNB Properties, LLC.
Misdemeanors
Elizabeth Sue Turo - leave scene of accident resulting in damage to fixtures, no driver's license, attempt to pass vehicle making left turn on the left, and failure to yield from private drive.
Taylor A. Hawkins - carrying firearm while under the influence and public intoxication.
Tony Lynn Dickson - poss schedule I controlled dangerous substance and transporting loaded firearm in motor vehicle.
Civils
Tinker Federal Credit Union v. Gayla Leonhart - indebtedness.
Johnny Lee Bailey v. Title to motor vehicle - issuance of title.
Arvest Bank v. Matthew W. Miller and Shawna N. Miller - breach of contract.
Small Claims
Scholars Inn Apartments v. Jessalyn Jade McCarter and all occupants - petition for judgment.
Scholars Inn Apartments v. Savannah Rae Yon, Lawrence Hallford and all occupants - entry and detainer.
Scholars Inn Apartments v. Christopher Smith and all occupants - entry and detainer.
Scholars Inn Apartments v. Zoey Hutchins, Mateo Taylor and all occupants - entry and detainer.
Sun Loan Company v. Anna Michelle Reynolds - small claims.
Protective Orders
Sherry Barnes v. Chris Rupel.
Divorces
Charles Bezhan Vahdatipour v. Shannon Pauline Vahdatipour.
Traffic Report
Edgar Ezequiel Herreara - speeding 15 mph over and no seat belt.
Charles Wayne Powell II - no driver's license.
Donald Vernon Sellman - no driver's license.
Gary Dean Allen - no seat belt.
Laynee Shae Pennington - speeding 1-10 mph over.
Jayce Dean Miller - driving under suspension and speeding 1-10.
Logan Michael Bowman - speeding 21-25 mph over.
Marvin Fred Hammond - speeding 1-10 mph over.
Joseph Erwin Young - no seat belt.
Jeanette Young - no seat belt.
Hutton Kohl Beyers - speeding 16-20 mph over.
Michelle Marie Winsett - taxes due state and allow unauthorized person to drive.
Jeremiah Augustus Chuculate - speeding 26-30 mph over and no security verification.
Melissa Ann Warner - speeding 1-10 mph over.
Jacob Miles Mullens - no seat belt and no security verification.
Erin Rae Corley - no seat belt.
Debra F. Settlemyer - no seat belt.
Raymond Wayne Hood - no seat belt and driving under suspension.
Kyle James Wayne Ray - speeding 1-10 mph over.
Melissa D. Huddleston - driving under suspension and open container alcohol.
Ockert Heyns Faul - speeding 1-10 mph over.
Christopher Lee Webster - speeding 16-20 mph over.
Fire Runs
Dec. 17
Tahlequah FD: 11 a.m., service call, 19600 E. Ross St.
Tahlequah FD: 3:45 p.m., structure fire, 106 Carol Street.
Tahlequah FD: 6:50 p.m., alarm, 2010 S. Muskogee Ave.
Tahlequah FD: 7:53 p.m., service call, 723 Keetoowah St.
Dec. 18
Tahlequah FD: 10:51 a.m., fire alarm, 905 Main Parkway.
Tahlequah FD: 2:58 p.m., MVA, 13225 W. Benton Road.
Dec. 19
Tahlequah FD: 8:13 a.m., alarm, 19158 E. William Road.
Tahlequah FD: 8:35 a.m., vehicle fire, 3382 S. Muskogee Ave.
Tahlequah FD: 12:30 p.m., MVC, Choctaw Street and Muskogee Avenue.
Tahlequah FD: 3:13 p.m., outside fire, Water Avenue.
Tahlequah FD: 4:46 p.m., structure fire, 22394 S. 457 Road.
Tahlequah FD: 6:59 p.m., outside fire, North Bliss Avenue and Summerfield Street.
Death Notices
REESE, Linda Lee, 82, Tahlequah, NSU professor. Died Dec. 16. No services planned. Green Country Funeral Home.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.