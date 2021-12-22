Court Report
Warranty Deeds
Jacquelin Rackliff to L.J. Property Investments, LLC.
Matthew Sharp to Michael W. Henson.
Ruth Silvia Batson to Regina Foreman.
Cherokee County to Cherokee Nation.
Michael D. Miller to Beth P. Wells.
Shiloh Shores to Rachel Blankenship.
Reasor's, LLC to C9871 Properties QOXB1, LLC.
April McGarrah Erik Goepert.
Vercan Properties, LLC to PNT Investments, LLC.
Frist State Bank to James V. Rogers Jr.
Felonies
Christopher Andrew Loveall - possession of firearm after felony conviction, larceny of merchandise from a retailer, and trespassing after being forbidden.
Colton B. Goldfaden - second-degree burglary.
Misdemeanors
Dennis Wayne Trott - possess schedule I controlled dangerous substance, operate vehicle with expired registration, and no seat belt.
David Wayne Hutson - possession of controlled dangerous substance and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.
Denys Bribiesca - furnish alcohol to a person under 21 years of age.
Justin Lee Gaylor - public intoxication and obstructing an officer.
Civils
LVNV Funding, LLC v. Angellina R. Nichols - indebtedness.
Discover Bank v. Joyce M. Barnes - indebtedness.
Jefferson Capital Systems, LLC v. Andrew Dayton - indebtedness.
LVNV Funding, LLC v. Amber Hendren - indebtedness.
LVNV Funding, LLC v. Sherry Houston - indebtedness.
Ford Motor Credit Company v. Mitchel Horstkoetter - indebtedness.
Ford Motor Credit Company v. Sunni Steeley and Novaline S. Drywater - indebtedness.
Lucy J. Anderson v. Marvin W. Rockman - negligence.
Small Claims
Action Loan v. Jessice Nichole Downing - petition for judgement.
Action Loan v. Marvin Sevenstar - petition for judgment.
Red River Credit v. Jade Blakely - small claims.
Red River Credit v. Avery Collins - small claims.
Red River Credit v. Amanda Fletcher - small claims.
Red River Credit v. Sharon Ryan - small claims.
Red River Credit v. Becky L. Brundage - small claims.
Protective Orders
Cynthia Petters and Skylee Scott v. Kristopher Guinn Jr.
Anna Casey v. Camden Gale Barker.
Jenna Blake v. Jessi Smith.
Fire Runs
Dec. 20
Tahlequah FD: 5:37 p.m., EMS assist, 200 Monroe St.
Dec. 21
Tahlequah FD: 10:01 a.m., EMS assist, 1207 E. Ward St.
