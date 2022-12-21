Court Report
Warranty Deeds
Timothy Shawn Foos to Danny Arnold Deckard.
Newel J. Poteet to Gaylon S. Anderson.
Felonies
Cortnei Quincyion Wells - possession of firearm after felony conviction and knowingly receiving or concealing stolen property.
Efrain Aguirre Caratachea - child endangerment by driving under the influence, driving under the influence, no driver's license, transporting open container, speeding 36 mph or more over, and failure to use child restraint.
Misdemeanors
Noe Rangel-Hernandez - domestic abuse - assault and battery and public intoxication.
Civils
Revenue Enterprises, LLC v. Melissa Vega - indebtedness.
Pat K. Ross v. Title to travel trailer - issuance of title.
Revenue Enterprises, LLC v. Travis Stout - indebtedness.
Revenue Enterprises, LLC v. Billy Bradshaw - indebtedness.
Revenue Enterprises, LLC v. Abby McCully - indebtedness.
Revenue Enterprises, LLC v. Laurie Hougland - indebtedness.
Revenue Enterprises, LLC v. Lora Scroggins - indebtedness.
Revenue Enterprises, LLC v. Kristie Wolfe - indebtedness.
Marriages
Kimberly Rae Washee, of Welling, and Joe Bryce Kelley.
Christopher Blaine Hannah, of Tahlequah, and Ruth Elaine Goins, of Tahlequah.
Small Claims
Gary Smith v. Erica Cypress, Amber Carey, Mckinzee Swaim, and all other occupants - eviction.
Fire Runs
Dec. 18
Tahlequah FD: 5:14 a.m., MVA, North Vinita Avenue and Highway 51.
Tahlequah FD: 9:08 a.m., alarm, 3296 S. Muskogee Ave.
Tahlequah FD: 10:01 a.m., structure fire, 29694 S. 534 Road.
Tahlequah FD: 10:23 a.m. MVA, 19001 E. Horseshoe Bend Road.
Tahlequah FD: 10:27 a.m., alarm, 112 Oakwood Drive.
Tahlequah FD: 3:10 p.m., alarm, 3296 S. Muskogee Ave.
Death Notices
SELLERS, Percy M., 83, Tahlequah, self-employed. Died Dec. 18. Visitation, Dec. 21, 9 a.m., Reed-Culver Funeral Home. Funeral services, Dec. 21, 2 p.m., Reed-Culver Funeral Home. Interment at Tahlequah City Cemetery.
