Court Report
Warranty Deeds
John R. Halpain to Pamela P. Carter.
Kelli Susanne Butler to Chris Boydstun.
Helen L. Garrison to William Wesley Garrison.
Kelly Property Management, LLC to Gary Treat.
Felonies
Ashley Nicole Lowrey - bringing contraband into penal institute, possession of controlled dangerous substance, driving under suspension, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, and larceny of merchandise from a retailer.
Misdemeanors
Brian Patrick Gregory - possession of controlled dangerous substance and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.
Civils
Solomon Noah Knox v. State of Oklahoma - expungement of records.
Larry Gatewood v. Title to motor vehicle - issuance of title.
Small Claims
Red River Credit v. David Laushance - small claims.
Red River Credit v. Robert Eugene Gailey - small claims.
Red River Credit v. Leroy Coleman - small claims.
Protective Orders
Sarri Dean v. Joshua Dean Johnson.
Marriages
Kevin Leeroy Mayfield, 33, Tahlequah, and Jasmine Victoria Ryan, 31, Hulbert.
Joseph Brian Soontay Davis, 22, Tahlequah, and Briana Nicole Adamson, 22, Tahlequah.
Traffic Report
Marco Antonio Thurmond - speeding 31-35 mph over and no security verification.
Kamran Ali - speeding 1-10 mph over.
Tyler James Samuels - speeding 16-20 mph over.
Wyatt Devon Green - speed not reasonable and proper.
Alexia Rihkae Johnson - no seat belt.
Williams Jason Hurt - no seat belt.
Kari B. Hurt - no seat belt.
Jeard Cole Ballew - no seat belt.
John Allan Seay - taxes due state.
David Ray Hall - no seat belt.
Jason Allen Hardin - no seat belt.
Bobby Q. Poxley - no seat belt.
Logan William Sauceda - no seat belt and no security verification.
Misty Rain James - no seat belt.
Ryandale Mullins - no seat belt.
Scotti Doranne Brown - no seat belt.
Sarah Anne Byford - no seat belt, no driver's license, and expired registration.
Jake Jeffery Baker - no seat belt.
Jamie Don Wasson - speeding 15 mph over.
Aubrey Lynn Catron - speeding 16-20 mph over.
Leonard Kay Coleman - no seat belt.
Dalton Clark Reiswig - taxes due state.
Roger Lee Ferguson - no seat belt.
Blake Andrew Jameson - no seat belt.
Melvin Mathew Brewer - no seat belt.
Randy Dwayne Campbell - no seat belt.
Tara Marie Childs - no seat belt and driving under suspension.
Dennis Wayne Dunigan - no seat belt and allow unauthorized person to drive.
Shakira Sherry Chavez - driving under suspension and no child restraint.
Joseph Eduardo Garcia - no seat belt.
Joshua Allen Briggs - no seat belt.
Jeffery Wayne Haulmark - no seat belt.
Fire Runs
Dec. 21
Tahlequah FD: 4:20 p.m., EMS assist, 16761 Bryant Road.
Dec. 22
Lowrey FD: 6:54 a.m., emergency medical call, East 606 Road.
