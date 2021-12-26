Court Report
Warranty Deeds
Davi Siqueira to Amanda Riggins.
Ricky R. Ward to Brent Austin Gower.
Daniel Keith Johnson to Mathew Moore.
Gordon Outside Advertising, LLC to Elite Management Group, LLC.
Misdemeanors
Christopher Leon Mauldin - possession of controlled dangerous substance and larceny of merchandise from a retailer.
Small Claims
Select Management Group v. Geneva Cramer - small claims.
Divorces
Danny J. Earl v. Linda J. Earl.
Marriages
Timothy Wayne McBride, 56, Welling, and Shannon Marie Vaughn, 44, Tahlequah.
Traffic Report
Ja-Rel Tyrece Jones - speeding 1-10 mph over.
Bruce Edmond Miller - no seat belt.
Wesley Dorado Rivas - speeding 1-10 mph over and no seat belt.
Michael Lee Murphy - speeding 1-10 mph over and no seat belt.
Beth Maureen Denton - speeding 1-10 mph over.
Wyatt Thomas Scott - speed not reasonable and proper and no seat belt.
Joseph Anthony Michael Rush - driving under suspension.
Joshua Allen Warmuth - speeding 21-25 mph over.
Brian Scot Smith - driving left of center in marked zone and failure to yield to emergency vehicle.
Alma Nicole Huffman - speed not reasonable and proper and no seat belt.
Cecil Edward Johnston - no seat belt.
Jason Layne Moore - speeding 16-20 mph over.
John Anthony Johnson - speed not reasonable and proper.
Ronald Dean Thompson - no seat belt.
Polly Iva Winburn - speeding 1-10 mph over.
Erik Samuel Claphan - speeding 16-20 mph over and driving under suspension.
Keely Alexis Ibarra - failure to keep in proper lane.
Vanessa A. Witherspoon - speeding 1-10 mph over and no seat belt.
David Maldonado - speeding 21-25 mph over.
Death Notices
ROBERTSON, William McNeil "Mac," 64, Tahlequah, laborer. Died Dec. 21. Memorial, Dec. 30, 11 a.m, Presbyterian Church. Green Country Funeral Home.
