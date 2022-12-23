Court Report

Warranty Deeds

Godric Hollow, LLC to Isaac C. Finkbeiner PLLC.

Archie D. Collins to Archie D. Collins.

Civils

Revenue Enterprises, LLC v. Lea Arnall Sheets - indebtedness.

Joe Klerekoper v. Title travel trailer - issuance of title.

Cody L. Blakestad v. State of Oklahoma, Cherokee County Court Clerk, Cherokee County Sheriff's Office, City of Tahlequah Police Department, and Cherokee County District Attorney - cv-22-289

Small Claims

Scholars Inn v. Calesa Murdock - entry and detainer.

Violet David Ellis v. Mariah Rayann Grigsby - entry and detainer.

Marriages

Baylee Rae Ratliff, of Park Hill, and Decoryan L. Holman, of Park Hill.

Sheldon Ray Duncan, of Gentry AR., and Kachina Dawn Rowley, of Gentry AR.

Coy Alexander Purscelley, of Tahlequah, and Laci Jade Chandler, of Tahlequah.

Fire Runs

Dec. 19

Tahlequah FD: 5:18 p.m., MVA, Ross Street and the Bertha Parker Bypass.

