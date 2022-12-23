Court Report
Warranty Deeds
Godric Hollow, LLC to Isaac C. Finkbeiner PLLC.
Archie D. Collins to Archie D. Collins.
Civils
Revenue Enterprises, LLC v. Lea Arnall Sheets - indebtedness.
Joe Klerekoper v. Title travel trailer - issuance of title.
Cody L. Blakestad v. State of Oklahoma, Cherokee County Court Clerk, Cherokee County Sheriff's Office, City of Tahlequah Police Department, and Cherokee County District Attorney - cv-22-289
Small Claims
Scholars Inn v. Calesa Murdock - entry and detainer.
Violet David Ellis v. Mariah Rayann Grigsby - entry and detainer.
Marriages
Baylee Rae Ratliff, of Park Hill, and Decoryan L. Holman, of Park Hill.
Sheldon Ray Duncan, of Gentry AR., and Kachina Dawn Rowley, of Gentry AR.
Coy Alexander Purscelley, of Tahlequah, and Laci Jade Chandler, of Tahlequah.
Fire Runs
Dec. 19
Tahlequah FD: 5:18 p.m., MVA, Ross Street and the Bertha Parker Bypass.
