Court Report
Warranty Deeds
Curtis W. Medlin to Mason R. Gordon.
Dewayne Wyrick to Glenn E. Aldridge.
Marianne Robbin Budzinsky to Dan French.
Brigitte Aulgur to Connor A. Sterling.
Darlene D. Hicks to Angelis G. Rubio.
Lindsey C. Owsley Jr. to Lynn Yokona Owsley.
Civils
Midland Credit Management, Inc. v. Adam Benjamin Coley - indebtedness.
Tim Trentham, Deann Trentham, and Kaye Trentham v. Jesse Trentham - quiet title.
Wells Fargo Bank v. Ricky Duane Clopton - indebtedness.
Small Claims
Dwight W. Orr v. Amanda Deckard - entry and detainer.
JoAnn Blackwell v. Jacob Duncan - entry and detainer.
Protective Orders
Odean Elzie Anderson v. Preston Dean Anderson.
Marriages
Zephram Elias Foster, 24, Tahlequah, and Katelyn Jo Galdamez, 20, Tahlequah.
Buck Allen Wood, 25, Tahlequah, and Sophronia Christine Ahlen, 25, Park Hill.
James Wesley Otwell, 62, Stilwell, and Virginia Helen Kirk, 67, Pryor.
Fire Runs
Dec. 24
Tahlequah FD: 4:22 a.m., MVA, North Oakdale Drive and Cobbs Corner Road.
Tahlequah FD: 9:33 a.m., gas leak/gas odor, 513 N. Water St.
Tahlequah FD: 2:26 p.m., grease fire, 2407 S. Muskogee Ave.
Tahlequah FD: 10:21 p.m., EMS assist, 188 N. Moccasin Ave.
Dec. 25
Tahlequah FD: 4:40 a.m., outside fire, South 560 Road.
Tahlequah FD: 4:11 p.m., falls, 188 N. Moccasin Ave.
Dec. 26
Tahlequah FD: 9 a.m., fire alarm, 1000 Jackson Ave.
Dec. 27
Tahlequah FD: 5:57 a.m., vehicle fire, South Muskogee Avenue.
Death Notices
RICHARDSON, Shirley A., 86, Colcord, cake decorator. Died Dec. 24. No services planned. Green Country Funeral Home.
BIGGERSTAFF, Kenneth Scott, 61, Tahlequah, contractor. Died Dec. 25. No services planned. Green Country Funeral Home.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.