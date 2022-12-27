Court Report
Felonies
Connie Marie Scott Walters - trafficking in illegal drugs, maintain place or keeping/selling controlled substance, acquire proceeds from drug activity, possession of controlled dangerous substance, and possession of paraphernalia.
Civils
Cecil Edward Johnston v. Title to motor vehicle - issuance of title.
Wells Fargo Vendor Financial v. Wesley Shade - indebtedness.
Wells Fargo Bank v. Kendall Hale, spouse if married, Housing and Urban Development, State of Oklahoma, Oklahoma Health Care Authority, Discover Bank, and occupants of the premises 1-12 - foreclosure.
Revenue Enterprises, LLC v. Justin Lee Hubbard - indebtedness.
Revenue Enterprises, LLC v. Angel Kayle Bass - indebtedness.
Revenue Enterprises, LLC v. James R. Andrews - indebtedness.
Small Claims
Scholars Inn v. Calesa Murdock - entry and detainer.
Violet David Ellis v. Mariah Rayann Grigsby - entry and detainer.
Marriages
Baylee Rae Ratliff, of Park Hill, and Decoryan L. Holman, of Park Hill.
Sheldon Ray Duncan, of Gentry AR., and Kachina Dawn Rowley, of Gentry AR.
Coy Alexander Purscelley, of Tahlequah, and Laci Jade Chandler, of Tahlequah.
