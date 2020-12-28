Court Report
Warranty Deeds
Jace Buford to Jace Buford.
B&W Property Development, LLC to Grady L. Rodgers.
Jerry W. Padgett to Curtis Forbes.
Tyler Wagers to Albert Dwayne Beason.
Phyllis A. Smith to Sarah Voss Oosahwee.
Civils
Midland Credit Management, LLC v. Debra K. Lammers - indebtedness.
Portfolio Recovery Association, LLC v. Nichole Center - indebtedness.
Burnt Cabin Rural Water District v. Timbers At Burnt Cabin, LLC and Burnt Cabin Marina, LLC - injunction.
Small Claims
Dynamic Developers, LLC v. Cantina Bravo, LLC - petition for judgment.
Robert Onions v. Laurance E. Kortright Jr. - petition for judgment.
Protective Orders
Emily Autumn McQueen v. Morgan Granada.
Luggie Torres Brackett, Tori Brackett, and Pacia Manning v. Mark French.
Marriages
Beau Michael Ballard, 40, Park Hill, and Kelli Danielle Anderson, 37, Braggs.
David A. Stratton, 64, Cookson, and Kristy Lynn Kerley, 54, Cookson.
Fire Runs
Dec. 24
Tahlequah FD: 10:37 a.m., MVA, North Water Street and East Downing Street.
Tahlequah FD: 11:13 a.m., outside fire, 20162 W. Stick Ross Mountain Road.
Dec. 25
Tahlequah FD: 4:51 p.m., EMS assist, 3789 Southridge Circle.
Dec. 26
Tahlequah FD: 9:57 a.m., structure fire, 129 W. Willis Road.
Tahlequah FD: 12:06 p.m., gas odor, West Morgan Street and North Muskogee Avenue.
Tahlequah FD: 12:56 p.m., vehicle fire, North Ash Avenue and East Normal Street.
Dec. 27
Tahlequah FD: 7:04 p.m., outside fire, 16561 W. 790 Road.
Dec. 28
Tahlequah FD: 1:02 p.m., MVA, 1594 S. Muskogee Ave.
