Court Report
Warranty Deeds
Holderworth Leasing, LLC to Stevie M. Scott.
Bishop H. Wadsworth to Mark Winston Stafford.
Rolita M. Kirk to Denise Milbauer.
Danny Horn to Danny Horn Revocable Trust.
Buddy Spradlin Jr. to Justin Hackworth.
William C. Edwards to Amy Cerveny.
Tim K. Baker Sr. to Tim K. Baker II.
David Burkett to Elizabeth Dreadfulwater.
Felonies
Amy Breann Caughman - unlawful possession of a controlled dangerous substance and possession of a controlled dangerous substance.
Darrell Ray Heinrichs - embezzlement.
Steven Eugene Estes - unlawful possession of controlled drug with intent to distribute and possession of a controlled dangerous substance.
Misdemeanors
Lucy L. Burton - failure to compel child to attend school.
Michele Lynn Turtle - failure to compel child to attend school.
Glenna Gabrielle Rhodes - possess schedule I controlled dangerous substance.
Joshua W. Robertson - petit larceny.
Tom Zhang - uttering a forged instrument.
Joshua Ray Duffield - threaten to perform act of violence and obstructing an officer.
Civils
Midland Credit Management, Inc. v. Marcus Crawford - indebtedness.
Discover Bank v. Cynthia Myhre - indebtedness.
Midland Credit Management, Inc. v. Sarah Pike - indebtedness.
Midland Credit Management, Inc. v. Peggy Seth - indebtedness.
James R. Myers Jr. v. Title to motor vehicle - issuance of title.
Small Claims
Wisdom Keepers, LP v. Michael David Calico - entry and detainer.
Protective Orders
Julian Michael Franklin v. Kristy Nicole Murphy.
Colleen Nicole Edenson v. Amos Wayne Walkingstick.
Divorces
Megan Surber v. Joshua Surber.
Fire Runs
Dec. 28
Tahlequah FD: 7:23 a.m., alarm, 1350 N. Jones Ave.
Tahlequah FD: 9:39 a.m., MVA, 1905 S. Muskogee Ave.
