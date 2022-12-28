Court Report
Warranty Deeds
David James Stizza to Douglas Glenn.
Jeffrey B. Jones to Scott Edwards.
Peter McConnell to Peter S. McConnell.
Clessie E. Hazelwood to Justin W. Barnes.
Zachary Scott to Tiny Tots Child Development Center LLC.
Civils
Revenue Enterprises v. Michelle Lynn Millburg - indebtedness.
Revenue Enterprises v. Lori Dandridge - indebtedness.
Freedom Mortgage Corporation v. Alexandra Reed, Kyle Bennett Reed, John Doe, and Jane Doe - foreclosure.
Bernard A. Anderson and Leora E. Anderson v. Koppers Performance Chemicals, Sallisaw Lumber Company, and Anthony Wood Treating Inc. - damages.
Protective Orders
Shannon Middleton v. Christy Fontenot.
Divorces
Kenneth R. Hewitt v. Mary Rachel Hewitt.
Ronald Allen Pritchett v. Kimberly Blevins Cole.
Michael Roy Tyner v. Kelsey Madeline Tyner.
Marriages
Phillip Doyle Sizemore, of Bentonville, and Brenda Renae Murphy, of Siloam Springs.
Kevin Matthew Struble, 26, Tahlequah, and Madeleine Mae Osteen, 23, Tahlequah.
Tax Liens
State of Oklahoma and Oklahoma Tax Commission v. Joseph Nathaniel Burchett - tax warrant.
Fire Runs
Dec. 24
Lowrey FD: 8:13 a.m., structure fire, Highway 82C.
Dec. 27
Lowrey FD: 4:41 p.m., structure fire - mutual aid received from Tahlequah FD, Illinois River Fire and Gideon Fire, East 660 Road.
Dec. 28
Lowrey FD: 5:38 a.m., emergency medical response, East 615 Road.
Death Notices
OLINGER, Theora Ravena, 86, Tahlequah, homemaker. Died Dec. 21. Funeral services, Dec. 29, 10 a.m., Green Country Funeral Home Chapel.
Commented
