Court Report
Warranty Deeds
Reasors, LLC to Veterinary Property Management, LLC.
Roger D. Faber to Roger and Nancy Faber Protection Trust.
Jeffrey D. Newman to Terry D. Wingard.
McCaleb Homes, Inc to Caleb G. McCaleb.
Gerald Ostroski to Michael B. Dowell.
Jonathan D. Granger to Jeremy Burkhalter.
Civils
LVNV Funding, LLC v. Stephania K. Parker - indebtedness.
LVNV Funding, LLC v. Treasa Bostater - indebtedness.
Portfolio Recovery Association v. Hannah Dawn Cornell - indebtedness.
Barry Barnett and Wesley Barnett v. Lynn Barnett and Royce Barnett - trust proceedings.
Julie Bowman v. Shay Aaron Poe, Kirsten Shae Poe, Kaci Johnson, and Realty Mart - breach of contract.
Small Claims
Armstrong Bank v. Wesley Alan Lamons - small claims.
Armstrong Bank v. Sami Othman S. Quraish - small claims.
Protective Orders
Amy Schneider v. Phillip Schneider.
Tonya McManus-Cobb v. Steven Dwayne Cobb.
Divorces
Robert C. Carter v. Auvoni M. Carter.
Marriages
Mason Edward Pack, 22, Tahlequah, and Abigail Lena Six, 21, Beggs.
Fire Runs
Dec. 1
Tahlequah FD: 6:15 p.m., structure fire, North Rice Road and West Jones Road.
Dec. 2
Tahlequah FD: 4:24 a.m., fire alarm, 1330 N. Cedar Ave.
Tahlequah FD: 5:28 a.m., tree on fire, Basin Avenue and Fourth Street.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.