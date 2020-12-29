Court Report
Warranty Deeds
Earl R. Williams to Larry Hatfield.
Gary L. Bloss to Dustin Rodgers.
Jeffery D. Lawrence to Jeffery D. Lawrence.
Lewis Faddis to Jerry Halpain Revocable Trust.
Nick C. Young Jr. to Charles Beck.
Ricky Carey to Brittany Dunn.
Janet L. Morris to Sherida L. Thatcher.
Jimmy Utley to Edgington Construction, Inc.
Michael Harvey to Austin Bryan.
Justin Hackworth to Ronnie Sanderson.
Wells Fargo Bank to Randy Hohenstein.
Ingrid Broafrick to RLI Broadrick, LLC.
Felonies
Dustin William Decker - possession of firearm after felony conviction, eluding/attempting to elude police officer, possession of controlled dangerous substance, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.
Joshua Abliza Roberson - larceny of tractor.
Jordan Guy Ferguson - child abuse and obstructing an officer.
Misdemeanors
Colby Dale Wayne Fraser - driving while under the influence of drugs, possession of controlled dangerous substance, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, and defective equipment.
Garrett Ryan Vandiver - driving under the influence by a person under 21 and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.
Ruben Quezada-Guardiola - possession of controlled dangerous substance.
Christina M. White - public intoxication, obstructing an officer, and possession of controlled dangerous substance.
Civils
LVNV Funding, LLC v. Holly Fincher - indebtedness.
Discover Bank v. Jacob Alan Locke - indebtedness.
LVNV Funding, LLC v. Gary Martin Erlandson - indebtedness.
Capital One Bank v. Pollie Williams - indebtedness.
Capital One Bank v. Kelly Hatley - indebtedness.
Capital One Bank v. Frank Austin Miller - indebtedness.
Anthony P. Ramutis and Joyce Ramutis v. Donald G. Carney and Known and Unknown Heirs - quiet title.
Armstrong Bank v. SWL Farms, LLC, Laura Weir, and Scott Weir - foreclosure.
Small Claims
Armstrong Bank v. Gary Allen Watts - petition for judgment.
Armstrong Bank v. Reece Dalton Parker - petition for judgment.
Armstrong Bank v. Dennis Wayne Gourd Jr. - petition for judgment.
Protective Orders
Mikahla Jennings v. Damian A. Navarro.
Roxanne Cherelle Sanders v. Jacob Kyle Kirk.
Marriages
Brayden William Patrick, 21, Tahlequah, and Katie Lauren Saunders, 21, Park HIll.
Bobby K. Rinehart, 47, Welling, and Shanna Marie Camp, 46, Tahlequah.
Fire Runs
Dec. 26
Lowrey FD: 12:53 p.m., grass fire, 8644 E. 530 Road.
Dec. 28
Tahlequah FD: 2:59 p.m., EMS assist, 1000 N. Grand Ave.
Tahlequah FD: 3:24 p.m., EMS assist, 13917 Highway 82.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.