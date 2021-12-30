Court Report
Warranty Deeds
Flintridge Park Properties, LLC to ST Construction, Inc.
Richard B. King to Steven R. Boudreau Living Trust.
Richard B. Kerr to Daniel M. Brewer.
Jerry D. Youngblood to William C. Edwards.
Donnie Ray Blair to Jay C. Moore.
Jody Moore to Byron Earl Harvison.
Calvin W. Ullrich to Denise Milbauer.
Robert L. Bradshaw to Celsie J. Drywater.
Jerry L. Catron to Brandi P. Moore.
Rhonda L. Cravens to Hannah Rhodes.
Felonies
Kongmeng Xiong - aggravated trafficking in illegal drugs.
Brainy Xiong - aggravated trafficking in illegal drugs.
Gaonhia Xiong - aggravated trafficking in illegal drugs.
Kachai Lee - aggravated trafficking in illegal drugs and possession of firearm after felony conviction.
Civils
James R. Myers Jr. v. Title to motor vehicle - issuance of title.
Shayna Simmons v. State of Oklahoma - expungement of records.
Small Claims
Crystal Foster v. Mary Forehand - entry and detainer.
Red River Credit v. Anna Michelle Reynolds - small claims.
Protective Orders
Marion Lezlie Rice-Page v. Michael Raymond Page.
Divorces
Tanis James Smith v. Brittany Ann Smith.
Fire Runs
Dec. 28
Tahlequah FD: 12:36 p.m., service call, 906 E. Fourth St.
Death Notices
JOHNSON, Ruby, 87, Tahlequah, Walmart clerk. Died Dec. 27. Funeral services, Dec. 31, 2 p.m., Green Country Funeral Home.
STUFFLEBEAM, George W, 95, Tahlequah, propane company regional manager. Died Dec. 27. Funeral services, Dec. 30, 2 p.m., Green Country Funeral Home.
DRYWATER, Phillip "Bodie," 61, Tahlequah. Died Dec. 25. Visitation, Dec. 29, 1 p.m. - 7 p.m., Reed-Culver Funeral Home. Funeral services, Dec. 30, 2 p.m., Reed-Culver Chapel. Burial at Agent Cemetery.
