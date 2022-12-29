Court Report

Warranty Deeds

SAS Construction, LLC to Doretta Wilson.

Glen Passmore to Glen Passmore.

Zita J. Smith to Angela K. Lay.

Alice Smith to State of Oklahoma.

Billy E. Moore and Lucretia Ruth Moore Revocable Trust to State of Oklahoma.

Estate of Jerry Richard Smith to State of Oklahoma.

Jerry Ice to State of Oklahoma.

Felonies

Darren Glen Howard - possession of firearm after felony conviction.

Jessica Elizabeth Simon-Whities - bringing contraband into penal institution and obstructing an officer.

Misdemeanors

Maxx Douglas McReynolds - violation of protective order and obstructing an officer.

Brian Dugger - acts resulting in gross injury and breaking and entering dwelling without permission.

Civils

Revenue Enterprises v. Mary Juanita Kirk - indebtedness.

Revenue Enterprises v. Christopher Drury - indebtedness.

Revenue Enterprises v. Billy Joe Hensley - indebtedness.

Revenue Enterprises v. Jackie Kirsch - indebtedness.

First Financial Bank v. Kentrell Torrance - indebtedness.

Ford Motor Credit Company v. Glenn Andrew Windham - indebtedness.

Revenue Enterprises v. Camryn Jackson - indebtedness.

First Portfolio Ventures v. Kira Fell - indebtedness.

Revenue Enterprises v. Ashley L. Harris - indebtedness.

Revenue Enterprises v. Melanie Desiree Poole - indebtedness.

Small Claims

Robert Otto Pollock v. A-1 Mechanical - small claims.

Marriages

Maverick Scott Ray Wilcox, of Rose, and Mackenzie Jackalyn Ingram, of Tahlequah.

Fire Runs

Dec. 24

Tahlequah FD: 1:46 a.m., fire alarm, 201 Ron Rice Ave.

Tahlequah FD: 3:47 a.m., water pipe bust, 409 N. Jones.

Tahlequah FD: 7:05 a.m., alarm, 3739 Lexington Ave.

Tahlequah FD: 7:42 a.m., alarm, 591 Pendleton St.

Tahlequah FD: 10:18 a.m., alarm, 3296 S. Muskogee Ave.

Tahlequah FD: 10:42 a.m., public service, 201 Ron Rice Ave.

Tahlequah FD: 2:39 p.m., alarm, 21834 S. Jules Valdez Road.

Tahlequah FD: 4:50 p.m., fire alarm, 201 Southridge Road.

Tahlequah FD: 5:34 p.m., alarm, 110 Southridge Road.

Tahlequah FD: 11:58 p.m., alarm, 1380 N. Heritage Lane.

