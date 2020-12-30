Court Report
Warranty Deeds
Vernon O. Brown to William Bellis Jr.
Tonia King to Joshua Deshazer.
Courtney Jordan to Amanda Dry.
Jeffery L. Huston to Alan Anderson.
James Allen Nolan to James B. Cochran.
James B. Cochran to James Allen Nolan.
Frank C. Adams III to Nita Fay Bennett.
Jason A. Wesley to Rosemary McCall.
Brian P. Murphy to Rosemary McCall.
Civils
Larry Sisney v. Title to motor vehicle - issuance of title.
Small Claims
Bell Finance v. Donnie Pack - petition for judgment.
Divorces
Johnny Johnson v. Terri Johnson.
Paternity
Matthew McCormick v. Codey Theresa Story - paternity with child support and/or custody.
Marriages
Michael Josiah Solomon, Talala, and Heather Dawn Brozovich, 25, Blanco.
Isidoro Sierra Jr., 35, Hulbert, and Hannah Jean Moss, 26, Hulbert.
Fire Runs
Dec. 29
Tahlequah FD: 1:00 p.m., fire alarm, 2205 N. Grand Ave.
Dec. 30
Tahlequah FD: 4:19 a.m., fire alarm, 2100 Mahaney Ave.
Death Notices
MANER, Jesse Walter, 76, Manhattan, sanitation technician. Died Dec. 24. Visitation, Jan. 5, 2 p.m. - 4 p.m., Reed-Culver Funeral Home. Funeral service, Jan. 6, 10 a.m., Reed-Culver Chapel. Interment, 12 p.m. at Fort Gibson National Cemetery.
ELLISON, Ronnie Frank, 72, Tahlequah. Died Dec. 23. Graveside service, Jan. 4, 2 p.m., Tahlequah City Cemetery.
SISSOM, Wayne, 61, Hulbert, welder. Died Dec. 26. Visitation, Jan. 4, 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Reed-Culver Funeral Home. Funeral service, Jan. 5, 11 a.m., Reed-Culver Chapel. Burial at New Hope Cemetery.
HINDS, Lucille (Maher), 88, Tahlequah, Griffin Foods machine operator. Died Dec. 23. Visitation, Jan. 3, 1 p.m. - 5 p.m., Reed-Culver Funeral Home. Funeral service, Jan. 5, 2 p.m., Reed-Culver Chapel. Burial at Hendricks.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.