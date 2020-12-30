Court Report

Warranty Deeds

Vernon O. Brown to William Bellis Jr.

Tonia King to Joshua Deshazer.

Courtney Jordan to Amanda Dry.

Jeffery L. Huston to Alan Anderson.

James Allen Nolan to James B. Cochran.

James B. Cochran to James Allen Nolan.

Frank C. Adams III to Nita Fay Bennett.

Jason A. Wesley to Rosemary McCall.

Brian P. Murphy to Rosemary McCall.

Civils

Larry Sisney v. Title to motor vehicle - issuance of title.

Small Claims

Bell Finance v. Donnie Pack - petition for judgment.

Divorces

Johnny Johnson v. Terri Johnson.

Paternity

Matthew McCormick v. Codey Theresa Story - paternity with child support and/or custody.

Marriages

Michael Josiah Solomon, Talala, and Heather Dawn Brozovich, 25, Blanco.

Isidoro Sierra Jr., 35, Hulbert, and Hannah Jean Moss, 26, Hulbert.

Fire Runs

Dec. 29

Tahlequah FD: 1:00 p.m., fire alarm, 2205 N. Grand Ave.

Dec. 30

Tahlequah FD: 4:19 a.m., fire alarm, 2100 Mahaney Ave.

Death Notices

MANER, Jesse Walter, 76, Manhattan, sanitation technician. Died Dec. 24. Visitation, Jan. 5, 2 p.m. - 4 p.m., Reed-Culver Funeral Home. Funeral service, Jan. 6, 10 a.m., Reed-Culver Chapel. Interment, 12 p.m. at Fort Gibson National Cemetery.

ELLISON, Ronnie Frank, 72, Tahlequah. Died Dec. 23. Graveside service, Jan. 4, 2 p.m., Tahlequah City Cemetery.

SISSOM, Wayne, 61, Hulbert, welder. Died Dec. 26. Visitation, Jan. 4, 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Reed-Culver Funeral Home. Funeral service, Jan. 5, 11 a.m., Reed-Culver Chapel. Burial at New Hope Cemetery.

HINDS, Lucille (Maher), 88, Tahlequah, Griffin Foods machine operator. Died Dec. 23. Visitation, Jan. 3, 1 p.m. - 5 p.m., Reed-Culver Funeral Home. Funeral service, Jan. 5, 2 p.m., Reed-Culver Chapel. Burial at Hendricks.

