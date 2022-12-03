Court Report
Warranty Deeds
Ryan Howell to Mason Lane Crosslin.
5 Warner Homes, LLC to Jeanne Marie Wheeler Simons.
Ron Wright to Loyal Thomas Plumb.
Felonies
Steven Ray Turley Jr. - unauthorized use of a motor vehicle and attempted burglary, second-degree.
Misdemeanors
Benjamin Troy Sweet - possess schedule I controlled dangerous substance.
Civils
Mariner Finance v. Tara R. Rodriguez - indebtedness.
Mariner Finance v. Donato W. Seabot - indebtedness.
Small Claims
Felts Plaza Inc. v. Post Mart of Tahlequah and Amanda Lamberson - entry and detainer.
Protective Orders
Linda Jo Nollen v. Bobby Jo Nollen.
Lucy Leann Burton v. Ashley Ann Baine.
Cora Edscorn v. Steven Edscorn.
Edith L. Patterson v. Vincent David Wallen.
Traffic Report
Debra F. Settlemyre - inattention driving while using cell phone/electronic device and no seat belt.
Kordell Reeves - speeding 1-10 mph over.
Sage Xavier Roach - no seat belt.
Colton Cordell - no seat belt.
Tanner Jacob Pool - speeding 15 mph over.
Audrey Victor Aguilar-Vasquez - speeding 15 mph over.
Arthur James Corrales - left of center in no passing zone.
Robert Lee Sevier - operate vehicle with improper class of driver's license.
Jerimiah Mansfield Bigger - speeding 16-20 mph over.
Johnny Wesley Chandler - taxes due state.
Julian Vera Eugenio - no driver's license and material improperly placed on vehicle windows.
Malachi Lander McClure - speeding 15 mph over.
Kelly M. Nelson - speeding 16-20 mph over.
Kamie Elizabeth Beaver - no security verification and driving under suspension.
Vallerie Lynn Jones - left of center in no passing zone.
Kortney Marie Fields - speeding 11-14 mph over.
Angel Aguado Sanchez - speeding 11-14 mph over and no seat belt.
Jacob Caviness - failure to yield from stop sign.
Darrius Marquise Robinson - speeding 26-30 mph over.
Hugo Becerra - speeding 1-10 mph over.
Teresa Lynn Smallen - no seat belt.
Danielle Erica Johnson - no seat belt and material improperly placed on vehicle windows.
David Gordon Carroll - improper walking on roadway.
Barbara Regene Fleming - no seat belt.
Susan Renee Kilpatrick - speeding 15 mph over.
Zachery Thrice Green - used vehicle or trailer-failure to obtain registration and no security verification.
Kristopher Lewis Guinn - no security verification.
Sandy Kay Paulsen - no seat belt.
Alexa Marie Webster - speeding 26-30 mph over.
Jeffery Allan Benham - speeding 1-10 mph over.
Chance Tyler D. Stayathome - speeding 16-20 mph over and no security verification.
Krista Lynn Stanley - speeding 15 mph over.
Krystal Nicole Mounce - speeding 11-14 mph over.
Brodie Gene Jones - speeding 15 mph over.
Brayden Douglas Daniel Cooper - speeding 16-20 mph over.
Eddy Salinas Cantu - speeding 1-10 mph over and material improperly placed on vehicle windows.
Jay David Fuson - no security verification.
Marin Elizabeth Harp - speeding 1-10 mph over.
Rachel Wacene Pritchett - speeding 11-14 mph over.
Christopher Logan Barbour - speeding 36-40 mph over.
Bruce Wayne Edward Watkins - no security verification and speeding 31-35 mph over.
Donovan Wayne Smith - no seat belt.
Gregory Allen Miller - driving under suspension.
Katrianna Capri Mackey - speeding 1-10 mph over.
Charlott F. Boyd - speeding 1-10 mph over.
Christopher L. Brizendine - no seat belt.
Anna Marie Bales - no seat belt.
William Eli Harper Fillman - no seat belt.
Brandon Joseph Ring - no seat belt.
Caleb Jean Ferrel - speeding 11-14 mph over.
Trinity Ann Reed - speeding 16-20 mph over.
Joshua James Warrington - no seat belt.
Fire Runs
Nov. 29
Tahlequah FD: 11:10 a.m., fire alarm, 610 Lewis Ave.
Tahlequah FD: 2:30 p.m., lifting assist, 2101 Larry Ave.
Tahlequah FD: 5:11 p.m., lifting assist, 2101 Larry Ave.
Nov. 30
Tahlequah FD: 1:48 a.m., lifting assist, 2101 Larry Ave.
Tahlequah FD: 10:42 a.m., alarm, 13928 N. 503 Road.
Dec. 1
Lowrey FD: 2:27 p.m., medical call, North 530 Road.
Tahlequah FD: 3:18 p.m., fall, 801 W. Fox St.
Tahlequah FD: 5:43 p.m., vehicle fire, Choctaw Street and Highway 51.
Death Notices
BAILEY, Beulah, 92, Tulsa, homemaker. Died Nov. 25. Graveside services, Dec. 5, 11 a.m., Swimmer Cemetery in Hulbert.
