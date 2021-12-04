Court Report
Warranty Deeds
Marilyn Szoko to Kathryn Lea Hightower.
Rickey Hobbs to Nicholas Buscemi.
M'Lanie Hunter to Roy Bryant Revocable Trust.
Robert Harvey Chaffin to Bank of Cherokee County.
Liv H. Poland to Charles T. and Kelly D. Wright Revocable Living Trust.
Flintridge Park Properties, LLC to Sheldon Ray Lambrecht.
Trent Stogsdill to Mechelle M. Strader.
Michael W. Riley to Jessica Lynn Randolph.
Civils
Northeastern Health Systems v. Kristen Cookson - indebtedness.
Jefferson Capital Systems, LLC v. Jacee Ann Morton - indebtedness.
Small claims
Property Solutions Management v. Bobby Johnson - entry and detainer.
Sherri Meaux v. Mike O'Hara and Driveways by Mike O'Hara - small claims.
Red River Credit v. Brenda Mace-Ellis - small claims.
Marriages
Grant Scott McDaniel, 23, Norman, and Morghan Reilly Arney, 22, Norman.
Traffic Report
Katlyn Denise Oliver - driving under revocation.
Pastor Garcia-Median - no driver's license.
Samantha Morphew - speeding 1-10 mph over.
Kailey Mae White - speeding 26-30 mph over.
Kristin Lee Walker - speeding 1-10 mph over.
Rachel Mary Tice - speeding 21-25 mph over.
Alixandrea Danelle Gray - speeding 16-20 mph over.
Jeffery Ryan Montes - speeding 1-10 mph over.
Annette Rose Wayt - speeding 1-10 mph over.
Sallie Lucille Sparks - speeding 26-30 mph over.
Anthony Lane Bogart - speeding 15 mph over.
Mareda Leola Murphy - speeding 16-20 mph over.
Miguel Angel Hernandez - speeding 16-20 mph over.
Landon Alan Hutchins - speeding 11-14 mph over.
Kurstin Camry Walker - speeding 1-10 mph over.
Darshanbhai M. Patel - speeding 1-10 mph over.
Kimberly Ann Mitchell - speeding 1-10 mph over.
Corey Nicholas Wondra - speeding 21-25 mph over.
Johnny Lee Bailey - no seat belt.
Drew Robert Breedlove - speeding 1-10 mph over.
Fallyn Marie Cannarsa - speeding 1-10 mph over.
Whitney Barnes - speeding 16-20 mph over.
Mary Lee Butler - speeding 16-20 mph over.
Kalynne Faye Jones - speeding 21-25 mph over.
Dalton Allen Clark - no seat belt.
Kayleigh Ann Spears - no seat belt.
Samuel Kelly Poindexter - speeding 16-20 mph over.
Stevie R. Johnson - speeding 1-10 mph over.
Rickey Dewayne Deckard - no seat belt.
Dylan Michael Harman - no seat belt.
Christopher Amtwaun Denson - speeding 16-20 mph over, expired registration, and driving under suspension.
Obaidullah Zaid - speeding 15 mph over.
Kristina Gail Matlock - speeding 21-25 mph over.
Anna Scott Carey - speeding 16-20 mph over.
Enrique Flores Groomer - speeding 11-14 mph over.
Sarah Lynn Patton - speeding 1-10 mph over.
Cheyenne Rene Massa - speeding 15 mph over.
Dennis Roy Bruner - speeding 15 mph over.
Lydia McAlvan - speeding 1-10 mph over.
Allison Kate Kimble - speeding 21-25 mph over and taxes due.
Jesus Manuel Antunez-Ortiz - speeding 21-25 mph over.
Luke Daniel Leatherman - speeding 15 mph over.
Jennifer Irene Hutchens - speeding 15 mph over.
Fire Runs
Dec. 2
Tahlequah FD: 5:14 p.m., smoke investigation, White Avenue.
Tahlequah FD: 7:18 p.m., outside fire, 24500 Highway 51.
Tahlequah FD: 9:07 p.m., outside fire, 218575 S. 511 Road.
Dec. 3
Tahlequah FD: 2:45 a.m., outside fire, 21286 S. Keeler Drive.
Death Notices
O'KELLY, Sadie A., 81, Muskogee, educator. Died Nov. 30. Services are pending. Green Country Funeral Home.
BLACKARD, Bill Dougan. Died Nov. 30. Visitation, Dec. 3, 4 p.m. - 6 p.m., Hart Funeral Home. Funeral services, Dec. 4, 2 p.m., First Baptist Church. Burial at Molly Field Cemetery.
BIRD, Stacy Lee, 45, Leach, carpenter. Died Nov. 24. Visitation, Dec. 3, 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Reed-Culver Funeral Home. Funeral services, Dec. 6, 2 p.m., Kansas High School Gymnasium. Burial at Long Prairie Cemetery.
MALONE, George "Mike," 81, Tahlequah, sales. Died Nov. 30. Memorial service, Dec. 4, 2 p.m., Reed-Culver Funeral Home.
HENSON, Luther Gene, 70, Tahlequah, iron worker. Died Nov. 23. Visitation, Dec. 6, 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Reed-Culver Funeral Home. Funeral services, Dec. 7, 2 p.m., Elm Tree Baptist Church. Burial at Keener Cemetery.
BLOSSOM, Kay Lynn, 65, Tahlequah, homemaker. Died Nov. 27. Wake services, Dec. 2, 6 p.m. - 8 p.m. Funeral services, Dec. 3, 2 p.m., Little Rock Baptist Church in Locust Grove. Burial at Little Rock Cemetery.
TWIST, Greg "Twister," 63, Pryor, heavy equipment operator. Died Nov. 25. Visitation, Dec. 6, 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Reed-Culver Funeral Home. Graveside memorial set for later date.
GRITTS, Charles Daniel "C.D," 83, Tahlequah, nursery worker. Died Nov. 30. Visitation, Dec. 7, 1 p.m. - 7 p.m. Reed-Culver Funeral Home. Funeral services, Dec. 8, 2 p.m., Reed-Culver Chapel. Burial at Long Springs Cemetery.
