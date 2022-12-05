Court Report

Warranty Deeds

Sharon R. Montgomery to Tim Ellis.

Homes by Zenith, LLC to 5 Warner Homes, LLC.

Plaza Street Fund 219, LLC to KCYA, LLC.

Felonies

Jerry Wayne Chowaniec - felony discharging fire into dwelling and possession of a firearm after felony conviction.

Misdemeanors

Courtney Elizabeth Reichard - possession of paraphernalia and public intoxication.

Civils

Jefferson Capital Systems v. Ranae Johnson - indebtedness.

Richard Green II and Larren Olivia Branham v. Bonnie R. Green - tortious interference.

Kristine Kipps and Kyle Fisher v. Tahlequah Hospital Authority, Northestern Health System, and Jane Doe - damages.

Protective Orders

Kathy Goodnight v. Robert W. Thomas.

Fire Runs

Dec. 2

Lowrey FD: 8:47 a.m., outside fire, Highway 82B.

Tahlequah FD: 1:28 p.m., MVA, South Muskogee Avenue.

Tahlequah FD: 3:25 p.m., MVA, College Avenue and Keetoowah Street.

Dec. 3

Tahlequah FD: 3:50 p.m., MVA, South Highway 51 and West Fourth Street.

Tahlequah FD: 4:06 p.m., unconscious/fainting, 701 W. Fox St.

Tahlequah FD: 4:55 p.m., structure fire, 640 W. Allen Road.

Dec. 4

Tahlequah FD: 2:23 a.m., possible outside fire, Hensley Drive and West Fourth Street.

Tahlequah FD: 6:21 a.m., lift assistance, 801 W. Fox St.

Tahlequah FD: 1:34 p.m., lift assist, 801 W. Fox St.

Death Notices

GRIMES, George. Died Nov. 30. Funeral services were Dec. 3 at Mallory Chapel in Stigler.

ASHER, Howard J., 79, Kansas, educator. Died Dec. 1. Funeral services, Dec. 6, 2 p.m., Kansas Gymnasium. Green Country Funeral Home.

