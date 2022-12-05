Court Report
Warranty Deeds
Sharon R. Montgomery to Tim Ellis.
Homes by Zenith, LLC to 5 Warner Homes, LLC.
Plaza Street Fund 219, LLC to KCYA, LLC.
Felonies
Jerry Wayne Chowaniec - felony discharging fire into dwelling and possession of a firearm after felony conviction.
Misdemeanors
Courtney Elizabeth Reichard - possession of paraphernalia and public intoxication.
Civils
Jefferson Capital Systems v. Ranae Johnson - indebtedness.
Richard Green II and Larren Olivia Branham v. Bonnie R. Green - tortious interference.
Kristine Kipps and Kyle Fisher v. Tahlequah Hospital Authority, Northestern Health System, and Jane Doe - damages.
Protective Orders
Kathy Goodnight v. Robert W. Thomas.
Fire Runs
Dec. 2
Lowrey FD: 8:47 a.m., outside fire, Highway 82B.
Tahlequah FD: 1:28 p.m., MVA, South Muskogee Avenue.
Tahlequah FD: 3:25 p.m., MVA, College Avenue and Keetoowah Street.
Dec. 3
Tahlequah FD: 3:50 p.m., MVA, South Highway 51 and West Fourth Street.
Tahlequah FD: 4:06 p.m., unconscious/fainting, 701 W. Fox St.
Tahlequah FD: 4:55 p.m., structure fire, 640 W. Allen Road.
Dec. 4
Tahlequah FD: 2:23 a.m., possible outside fire, Hensley Drive and West Fourth Street.
Tahlequah FD: 6:21 a.m., lift assistance, 801 W. Fox St.
Tahlequah FD: 1:34 p.m., lift assist, 801 W. Fox St.
Death Notices
GRIMES, George. Died Nov. 30. Funeral services were Dec. 3 at Mallory Chapel in Stigler.
ASHER, Howard J., 79, Kansas, educator. Died Dec. 1. Funeral services, Dec. 6, 2 p.m., Kansas Gymnasium. Green Country Funeral Home.
