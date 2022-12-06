Court Report
Warranty Deeds
Robert Moates to Dustin Welker.
Jimmy Griggs to Russell Twine.
Richard A. Lloyd to T&J's Snack Shack, LLC.
Sam Properties, LLC to Michael Wilder.
Lisa L. Baker to Les McGee.
Luke Barnes to Rodney G. Carman.
Felonies
Millard J. Dakota Edwards - bringing contraband into penal institute, eluding/attempting to elude officer, possession of controlled dangerous substance, and possession of paraphernalia.
Civils
Credit Cars of NWA v. Zoey Eads - indebtedness.
Discover Bank v. Cory Keith - indebtedness.
Progressive Direct Insurance v. Ernie Mac Stermer - negligence.
Small Claims
Jackie Shook and C.S. v. Markie Lenee Hale - small claims.
Security Finance of Oklahoma and Continental Credit v. Jessica Pratt - petition for judgment.
Security Finance and Security Finance of Okla. v. Rachel A. Gregory - petition for judgment.
Security Finance of Okla. and Continental Credit v. Mark Rodriguez - petition for judgment.
Security Finance of Okla. and Security Finance v. Melissa Thomas - petition for judgment.
Security Finance of Okla. and Security Finance v. Jesse W. Mitchell - petition for judgment.
Divorces
Brenda Jo Carter v. Dennis R. Carter.
Amarachi Favour Anele v. Basil O. Nowso.
Marriages
Luke D. Thompson, 33, Muldrow, and Tiffney Larain Byrd, 29, Muldrow.
Matthew Craig Endres, 25, Bolivar, and Kylie Nicole Feightner, 24, Enid.
Tax Liens
State of Oklahoma and Oklahoma Tax Commission v. Timothy Warren and Nancy Warren - tax warrant.
Fire Runs
Dec. 5
Tahlequah FD: 12:24 p.m., smoke investigation, Fox Street and Lee Street.
Tahlequah FD: 4:09 p.m., smoke investigation, Timber Lane.
Tahlequah FD: 4:17 p.m., smoke investigation, 5123 S. Muskogee.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.