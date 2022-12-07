Court Report
Civils
One Main Financial Group v. Jefferson T. Bowman - indebtedness.
LVNV Funding v. Felicia Brooks - indebtedness.
LVNV Funding v. Jessica McCullough - indebtedness.
Synchrony Bank v. Raymond Thompson - indebtedness.
Megan Beckham, Dakota Beckman, and D.A.B. v. In re the name change - name change.
Small Claims
Lori Layne v. Occupants of premises - entry and detainer.
Scholars Inn Apartments v. Madeline McBride - entry and detainer.
Scholars Inn Apartments v. Rhonda Hall - entry and detainer.
Diamond Finance v. Melissa McCarter - small claims.
Protective Orders
Terri Lyn Edwards v. Vince Marvin Wilmoth.
Divorces
Tyler Jo Ollar v. Brandon Lee Ollar.
Steven Gregory Smith v. Katina Michelle Smith.
Fire Runs
Dec. 6
Tahlequah FD: 1:55 p.m., smoke investigation, South Muskogee Avenue.
Tahlequah FD: 6:35 p.m., MVC, Stick Ross Mountain Road and Highway 51.
Tahlequah FD: 10:35 p.m., MVA, 607 W. Willis Road.
Dec. 7
Tahlequah FD: 12:47 a.m., alarm, 1350 N. Jones Ave.
Tahlequah FD: 9:05 a.m., smoke investigation, 602 W. Keetoowah St.
Death Notices
PRESLEY, Hazel Sue, 85, Tahlequah, quilt shop owner. Died Dec. 3. Services, Dec. 9, 10 a.m., First Baptist Church. Green Country Funeral Home.
