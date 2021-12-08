Court Report
Warranty Deeds
Jerry E. Stratton to Charles L. Schwabe.
Sandra Jane Gibson to Anthony W. Hobbs.
Holderworth Leasing, LLC to Dyllon Fite.
Edna Thompson to Leslie Jeremy Colbert.
Elizabeth Jill Ericksten to Cindy Suzanne Ericksten.
Robert Houston Ericksten Revocable Living Trust to Elizabeth Jill Ericksten.
Stu Whella to Lance Jeanes.
GTN Storage, LLC to Meranda One, LLC.
Robert Moruzzi to Stephanie Washington.
Misdemeanors
Juan Maria Vazquez - driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol, open container beer, possession of a controlled dangerous substance, and no driver’s license.
Small Claims
Vicki Ryals v. Wayne Skinner - small claims.
Divorces
Cathy Adair v. Levi Paul Adair.
Wildlife
Nicholas W. Estes - enter wildlife managed land without a license.
John Allen York - hunting deer without tag/license.
Billy A. Gordon Jr. - hunting deer with gun in a close area.
Bill D. Gordon - hunting deer with gun in a close area.
Fire Runs
Dec. 7
Tahlequah FD: 6:20 p.m., MVA, 309 E. Downing St.
Tahlequah FD: 7:56 p.m., EMS assist, 1440 Lane Ave.
Tahlequah FD: 8:33 p.m., MVA, Downing Street and Water Avenue.
Tahlequah FD: 8:45 p.m., smoke investigation, Water Avenue.
Dec. 8
Tahlequah FD: 9 a.m., alarm, 208 Greentree Drive.
Tahlequah FD: 10:29 a.m., outside fire, 13565 W. Grandview Road.
Death Notices
TIGER, Yahola, 73, Eufaula, former educational counselor and softball coach at Bacone College. Visitation, Dec. 12, 2 p.m. - 4 p.m., Hunn Black & Merritt Funeral Home.
