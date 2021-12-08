Court Report

Warranty Deeds

Jerry E. Stratton to Charles L. Schwabe.

Sandra Jane Gibson to Anthony W. Hobbs.

Holderworth Leasing, LLC to Dyllon Fite.

Edna Thompson to Leslie Jeremy Colbert.

Elizabeth Jill Ericksten to Cindy Suzanne Ericksten.

Robert Houston Ericksten Revocable Living Trust to Elizabeth Jill Ericksten.

Stu Whella to Lance Jeanes.

GTN Storage, LLC to Meranda One, LLC.

Robert Moruzzi to Stephanie Washington.

Misdemeanors

Juan Maria Vazquez - driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol, open container beer, possession of a controlled dangerous substance, and no driver’s license.

Small Claims

Vicki Ryals v. Wayne Skinner - small claims.

Divorces

Cathy Adair v. Levi Paul Adair.

Wildlife

Nicholas W. Estes - enter wildlife managed land without a license.

John Allen York - hunting deer without tag/license.

Billy A. Gordon Jr. - hunting deer with gun in a close area.

Bill D. Gordon - hunting deer with gun in a close area.

Fire Runs

Dec. 7

Tahlequah FD: 6:20 p.m., MVA, 309 E. Downing St.

Tahlequah FD: 7:56 p.m., EMS assist, 1440 Lane Ave.

Tahlequah FD: 8:33 p.m., MVA, Downing Street and Water Avenue.

Tahlequah FD: 8:45 p.m., smoke investigation, Water Avenue.

Dec. 8

Tahlequah FD: 9 a.m., alarm, 208 Greentree Drive.

Tahlequah FD: 10:29 a.m., outside fire, 13565 W. Grandview Road.

Death Notices

TIGER, Yahola, 73, Eufaula, former educational counselor and softball coach at Bacone College. Visitation, Dec. 12, 2 p.m. - 4 p.m., Hunn Black & Merritt Funeral Home.

