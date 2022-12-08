Court Report

Warranty Deeds

Burnt Cabin Christian Youth Camp Inc. to Donnie Young.

Civils

United Auto Credit Corp. v. Michael Brown - indebtedness.

Small Claims

Trina Clark v. Darlene Wood - small claims.

Aloma Bowlin and Lonnie Bowlin v. Brayden Andrew Bowlin - entry and detainer.

Albyrt Wetzel v. Jason Kirk and Kim Kirk - entry and detainer.

Protective Orders

Michael L. Hazen v. Levi Scott Rogers.

Traffic Report

Orvel Gayle Baldridge - no seat belt.

Cody Jack Barker - failure to have driver's license in immediate possession and operating vehicle with defective equipment.

Ethan Wayne Charles - taxes due state, no seat belt, and speeding 21-25 mph over.

Cheryl Denise Crittenden - inattentive driving and failure to yield to emergency vehicle.

Brandon Scott Hale - failure to stop at red light.

Janice Elizabeth Holley - no security verification.

Makayla Rehdawn Juarez - no security verification.

Amy Maureen Kelley - speeding 16-20 mph over.

Mary Juanita Kirk - no driver's license.

Fire Runs

Dec. 7

Tahlequah FD: 11:49 a.m., breathing problems, 845 W. Delaware St.

Tahlequah FD: 12:26 p.m., lift assist, 1018 N. Cedar Ave.

Tags

Trending Video