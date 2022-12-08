Court Report
Warranty Deeds
Burnt Cabin Christian Youth Camp Inc. to Donnie Young.
Civils
United Auto Credit Corp. v. Michael Brown - indebtedness.
Small Claims
Trina Clark v. Darlene Wood - small claims.
Aloma Bowlin and Lonnie Bowlin v. Brayden Andrew Bowlin - entry and detainer.
Albyrt Wetzel v. Jason Kirk and Kim Kirk - entry and detainer.
Protective Orders
Michael L. Hazen v. Levi Scott Rogers.
Traffic Report
Orvel Gayle Baldridge - no seat belt.
Cody Jack Barker - failure to have driver's license in immediate possession and operating vehicle with defective equipment.
Ethan Wayne Charles - taxes due state, no seat belt, and speeding 21-25 mph over.
Cheryl Denise Crittenden - inattentive driving and failure to yield to emergency vehicle.
Brandon Scott Hale - failure to stop at red light.
Janice Elizabeth Holley - no security verification.
Makayla Rehdawn Juarez - no security verification.
Amy Maureen Kelley - speeding 16-20 mph over.
Mary Juanita Kirk - no driver's license.
Fire Runs
Dec. 7
Tahlequah FD: 11:49 a.m., breathing problems, 845 W. Delaware St.
Tahlequah FD: 12:26 p.m., lift assist, 1018 N. Cedar Ave.
