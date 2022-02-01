Court Report
Warranty Deeds
Wanda Louise Jones Trust to State of Oklahoma.
Mike Palmer to State of Oklahoma.
Zee Best Construction, LLC to Linda K. Clark.
Billy and Marjean Dowling Revocable Trust to Holderworth Leasing, LLC.
Bobby Slover to Michelle D. Robinson.
Sandy J. Brumfield to Sandy J. Brumfield.
Randall L. Rucker to Bobby J. and Janet McAlpine Revocable Trust.
Mathew Scott Fredrick to John Nathan King.
Civils
Sparrow Hawk Dream, LLC v. Maria Bond and occupants of the premises - foreclosure.
Protective Orders
Mickayla Ketcher v. Claudio Aguilar Estridge.
Lori L. Vintges v. Christina N. Kennedy.
Divorces
Samantha Hendrickson v. Matthew Hendrickson.
Marriages
Chance Tyler Stayathome, 25, Cookson, and Rebecca Ann Washington, 26, Cookson.
Fire Runs
Jan. 28
Tahlequah FD: 12:28 p.m., breathing problem, 4034 Highland Drive.
Tahlequah FD: 12:40 p.m., fire alarm, 100 Phoenix Ave.
Tahlequah FD: 12:56 p.m., MVA, Highway 82 and South Muskogee Avenue.
Tahlequah FD: 5:47 p.m., gas leak, 3382 S. Muskogee Ave.
Jan. 29
Tahlequah FD: 12:58 a.m., MVA, North Grand Avenue and Highway 82.
Tahlequah FD: 4:55 p.m., vehicle fire, Highway 82.
Jan. 30
Tahlequah FD: 4:39 a.m., EMS assist, 613 Pamela St.
Tahlequah FD: 7:54 a.m., fire alarm, 1350 N. Jones Ave.
Tahlequah FD: 9:55 a.m., alarm, 111 W. Morgan St.
Tahlequah FD: 12:50 p.m., outside fire, 1300 N. Jones Ave.
Tahlequah FD: 1:21 p.m., fire alarm, 111 W. Morgan St.
Lowrey FD: 1:49 p.m., grass fire/structures threatened - mutual aid received from Peggs Fire, Highway 82C.
Tahlequah FD; 7:16 p.m., fire alarm, 1350 N. Jones Ave.
Jan. 31
Tahlequah FD: 9:52 a.m., fire alarm, 905 Main Parkway.
Death Notices
VANN, Steve, 63, Watts, truck driver. Died Jan. 21. Visitation, Jan. 31, 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Reed-Culver Funeral Home. Funeral services, Feb. 1, 2 p.m., Illinois River Baptist Church.
QUINTON, Roger Mack, 70, Tahlequah, carpenter. Died Jan. 2. Memorial services, Jan. 27, 10 a.m., Reed-Culver Chapel.
