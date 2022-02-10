Court Report

Warranty Deeds

Michael J. Brown to Michael J. Appel.

Luella Candy Smith to Luella Candy Smith.

Randy G. Creek to Randy G. Creek.

Steven Kirkpatrick to John Townshend Jr.

Sizemore Landing Boat Storage, LLC to A 4 Investments, Inc.

Thomas J. Green to Katelyn E. Oxford.

John P. Walker to Matthew B. Hodgson.

Misdemeanors

Amber Lashel Morton - failure to compel child to attend school.

Jocelyn Nichole Bond - public intoxication.

Civils

Jon Balmain v. Title to travel trailer - issuance of title.

Velocity Investments, LLC v. Kimberly S. Holdridge - breach of contract.

Small Claims

Liberty Finance, Inc. v. Loretta Collis - small claims.

Sun Loan Company v. Kari Ortiz - small claims.

Sun Loan Company v. Rachel Ann Kinzer - small claims.

Protective Orders

Sular F. Moore v. Dee Ann Crowe-Moore.

Divorces

Earlleen Maxine Kimber v. Kendall Louis Kimber.

Marriages

Bobby Wayne Boster, 47, Colcord, and Paige Nicole Couch, 48, Gentry.

Tags

Trending Video