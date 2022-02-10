Court Report
Warranty Deeds
Michael J. Brown to Michael J. Appel.
Luella Candy Smith to Luella Candy Smith.
Randy G. Creek to Randy G. Creek.
Steven Kirkpatrick to John Townshend Jr.
Sizemore Landing Boat Storage, LLC to A 4 Investments, Inc.
Thomas J. Green to Katelyn E. Oxford.
John P. Walker to Matthew B. Hodgson.
Misdemeanors
Amber Lashel Morton - failure to compel child to attend school.
Jocelyn Nichole Bond - public intoxication.
Civils
Jon Balmain v. Title to travel trailer - issuance of title.
Velocity Investments, LLC v. Kimberly S. Holdridge - breach of contract.
Small Claims
Liberty Finance, Inc. v. Loretta Collis - small claims.
Sun Loan Company v. Kari Ortiz - small claims.
Sun Loan Company v. Rachel Ann Kinzer - small claims.
Protective Orders
Sular F. Moore v. Dee Ann Crowe-Moore.
Divorces
Earlleen Maxine Kimber v. Kendall Louis Kimber.
Marriages
Bobby Wayne Boster, 47, Colcord, and Paige Nicole Couch, 48, Gentry.
