Court Report

Warranty Deeds

Sunsnap, LLC to Chad Davis.

R.D. Waterdown to Douglas Denny.

Patricia B. Holderby to Anthony Margarit.

Jim Ed Mabray to Bryan Reimer.

Justin Rhett Godwin to Carrie May Godwin.

Civils

Eddie Ray Stewart v. Title to motor vehicle - issuance of title.

Protective Orders

Latrice Coulter v. Christafa Coulter.

Marriages

Steven Ray Gibson, 63, Fort Gibson, and Brandy Jean Hoyt, 48, Fort Gibson.

Fire Runs

Feb. 9

Tahlequah FD: 12:31 p.m., gas leak, 727 E. Normal St.

Tahlequah FD: 6:39 p.m., structure fire, 12321 W. 734 Road.

Feb. 10

Tahlequah FD: 6:43 a.m., service call, 506 Academy St.

Tahlequah FD: 9:23 a.m., structure fire, North 480 Road.

