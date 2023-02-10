Court Report
Warranty Deeds
Jeffery Neil Woodside to Jeffery Neil Woodside.
Debbie Kasler to Shelia Savannah Soliz.
Larry Hatfield to Tyrel Hatfield.
Letawna Ketcher to D&G Investment Properties, LLC.
Sun Valley Masonry Inc to John Paul Falls.
John Nofire to Deer Valley, LLC.
Cody Allan Keys Sr. to Cody Allan Keys Jr.
SAS Construction, LLC to Kathleen Wofford.
Felonies
Dominic Smith Deville - burglary third-degree.
Tyler Daniel Russell - false declaration of ownership in pawn.
Daniel Dwayne Cobb - knowingly receiving or concealing stolen property.
Misdemeanors
Carmen Angelina Campos - malicious injury to property.
Civils
Midland Credit Management v. Misti Armstrong - indebtedness.
Jessi Nichols v. Title to motor vehicle - issuance of title.
Traffic Report
Out of the 48 traffic tickets filed Feb. 3 through Feb. 9: 26 people were speeding; 7 people had no security verification; 5 people had no driver's license; 2 people were ticketed for driving under suspension; 1 person had no seat belts; 1 person failed to register their vehicle within 30 days; 1 person failed to stop at stop sign; 1 person drove inattentively resulting in a collision; 1 person failed to obey traffic control device; 1 person operated a motor vehicle without a valid driver's license; 1 person drove left of center on a curve; 1 person deposited a lighted substance on the roadway from their vehicle.
Fire Runs
Feb. 8
Tahlequah FD: 9:45 p.m., electrical hazard, 591 Pendleton St.
Feb. 10
Tahlequah FD: 9:55 a.m., alarm, 871 Pendleton St.
