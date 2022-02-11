Court Report
Warranty Deeds
James E. Haney to Alan Q. Anderson.
Travis J. Cowan to Shiloh Shores.
Marcus Crawford to Eric M. Aimerson.
RCB Bank to Cherokee Nation.
Felonies
Emmanuel Lopez Aguirre - obtaining cash or merchandise by bogus check/false pretense.
Civils
Kaylee Lawrence v. Lavona Lawrence, Marilyn Lawrence and Carl Lawrence - quiet title.
Danny L. Walker v. Jessie Scroggins, David Walker, Jessie Walker and Danny Walker - quiet title.
Small Claims
Gale Bogle v. Neil Jarvis Sequichie - entry and detainer.
Divorces
Tony MeGee vv. Misty MeGee.
Jarrod Foster v. Adriana Foster.
Sarah Malynn Gauntt v. Nicholas Joseph Gauntt.
Traffic Report
Adrian Silvano Iglecias - no security verification.
Robert Steve Leppke - no seat belt.
Julia Nicole Grimmett - speeding 1-10 mph over.
James Max Eley - speed not reasonable and proper and no seat belt.
Cynthia Romo - no seat belt and speeding 16-20 mph over.
Vanessa Waleelah Daugherty - speeding 16-20 mph over.
Brooklyn Michelle Delue - speeding 16-20 mph over.
Zaylee Breeze Ward - speeding 1-10 mph over and no seat belt.
Charles Wayne Powell II - speeding 21-25 mph over and no driver’s license.
Shaun Calvin Phillips - driving under suspension and no security verification.
Joseph Edward Sanders - driving under suspension.
Brett James Robbins - speeding 26-30 mph over.
Rodney Dell Teague - no seat belt.
Edward Anthony White - driving under suspension.
Hunter Adam Brinkley - taxes due state.
Benjamin Dell Covey - speeding 1-10 mph over, driving under suspension, open container alcohol and affixing improper license plate to vehicle.
Trenton James Steward - no seat belt.
Dewana Ann Cheater - no seat belt.
Donald Charles Jenkins - no seat belt.
Sara Ann Biggs - no seat belt.
David Michael Troutt - no seat belt.
Dalton Wade Checotah - no seat belt.
John William Meeks - expired license plate and no security verification.
Bianca June Herrera - no seat belt.
Morgan Bailey Parsons - no seat belt.
Jamie Michelle Stott - no seat belt.
Thomas Floyd Spears - no seat belt.
Ronnie Dwayne Spears - no seat belt.
Abraham Picasso Lopez - material improperly placed on vehicle windows and no security verification.
Aaron Thomas Perkins - no seat belt.
Kaleb Wyatt Pierce - no seat belt.
Gersonyaredy Laragoselin - speeding 26-30 mph over, no driver’s license and open container alcohol.
Luiz Edgardo Cruz Rivera - open container alcohol.
Andrew Lombardi Walker - no security verification.
Levi Emmett Daniels - no seat belt.
Fire Runs
Feb. 10
Tahlequah FD: 12:30 p.m., outside fire, 18011 S. Bryant Road.
Tahlequah FD: 6:41 p.m., MVA, 16294 Highway 62.
Tahlequah FD: 8:08 p.m., ems assist, 130 McSpadden Court.
Feb. 11
Lowrey FD: 1:54 a.m., emergency medical call, Highway 82A.
Death Notices
CARR, Margaret L., 72, Tahlequah, registered nurse. Died Feb. 7. Private family service.
SIMPSON, Ralph C., 87, Locust Grove, carpenter/dairy farmer. Died Feb. 10. Funeral services, Feb. 14, 10 a.m., Reed-Culver Funeral Home.
CARSON, Robert Eugene, 78, Tahlequah, material handler. Died Feb. 10. Visitation, Feb. 13, 1 p.m. - 5 p.m. Funeral services, Feb. 14, 2 p.m., Reed-Culver Funeral Home.
