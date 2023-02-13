Court Report
Warranty Deeds
Briana M. Lowe to Ralph D. Estill.
Frank W. Spears to Sidney Brown.
Lester L. Updegraff to Lester L. Updegraff.
Rodney A. Russo to Rodney A. Russo.
Teresa Self to Avery Zane Guthrie.
Bobby Lee Helm to Travis Campbell.
Linda Darlene Holland to Cody Duran Guthrie.
Clell Fountain to Travis M. Walls.
Tommy Burns to Ronnie Davis.
Civils
Credit Acceptance Corp. v. Mikayla Webb - breach of contract.
Revenue Enterprises, LLC v. Ismael Mendoza - indebtedness.
Jaxon Patton v. Title to motor vehicle - issuance of title.
BancFirst v. Bobby Pointer - foreclosure.
Credit Acceptance Corp. v. Travis Clay Northrup - breach of contract.
Fire Runs
Feb. 10
Lowrey FD: 9:09 a.m., emergency medical response, Webster Road.
Feb. 12
Tahlequah FD: 2:30 p.m., fire, 15152 W. 717 Road.
Tahlequah FD: 3:27 p.m., EMS assist, 1390 N. Heritage Lane.
Tahlequah FD: 3:52 p.m., EMS assist/MVA, North Cedar Avenue and East Crafton Street.
Tahlequah FD: 5:36 p.m. smoke investigation, Circle Street and North Jones Avenue.
